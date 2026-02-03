Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI is hiring a crypto specialist to help train its AI systems on digital asset markets.

According to a newly posted job listing, the company is recruiting a remote “Finance Expert – Crypto” to help teach xAI’s models how professional crypto traders analyze onchain data, evaluate token economics and manage risk in volatile, always-on markets.

“This includes generating high-quality data in text, voice, and video formats: detailed annotations, model output critiques, step-by-step reasoning traces, audio explanations of strategies, and occasional structured video sessions,” the job description reads.

As part of the role, the crypto expert would also “identify and solve challenging problems from crypto, including market microstructure issues such as fragmented liquidity and miner extractable value (MEV)-related execution risks.”

Growing AI–crypto convergence

Commenting on the job posting, Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX, said the role shows that the future lies in the convergence of crypto and AI.

“X is already the #1 place where CT hangs out. Elon Musk wants to make xAI/ grok the #1 research platform for crypto folks too?” Gupta said in a post on X.

The role is fully remote and offers hourly compensation ranging from $45 to $100, depending on experience and location.

In November, Musk said X is preparing to launch a standalone encrypted messaging app called X Chat within the next few months, positioning it as a competitor to Telegram and WhatsApp. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk said the app uses peer-to-peer encryption similar to Bitcoin (BTC).

X prepares to roll out “smart cashtags”

Last month, X’s head of product Nikita Bier revealed that the platform is preparing to roll out a new “Smart Cashtags” feature that will show real-time price data for cryptocurrencies and stocks, along with related news and on-platform discussion.

The tool will also surface smart contract details for crypto tokens and highlight recent mentions tied to companies, teams and market narratives.

