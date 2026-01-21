Bitcoin saw less online chatter and search interest in 2025 compared to the year before, despite a rollercoaster year that saw Bitcoin post new all-time highs before a major market crash.



Five-year worldwide search data on Google Trends shows that after US President Donald Trump’s election victory in November 2024, which spiked searches for “Bitcoin,” search volume started trending downward in the following year, with just two modest uplifts seen in the second half of 2025.

Google Trends data shows the relative popularity of search terms over time.



Bitcoin cypherpunk Jameson Lopp on Tuesday also cited data from Bitcoiner and social media entrepreneur Jean-Christophe Gatuingt showing that X posts containing the word “Bitcoin” fell 32% in 2025 to 96 million.



The data shows the volume of Bitcoin posts on X peaked in January when US President Donald Trump was inaugurated, and former Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht was pardoned, while another peak followed in March when the Trump administration established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

But since then, aside from the 15th anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day and Bitcoin (BTC) reaching $120,000, interest has slowly trended downward.

Bitcoin posts were also relatively low in early October, even as a bull run appeared on the cards, with Bitcoin setting a new all-time high of $126,080 before the Oct. 10 market crash saw over $19 billion worth of leveraged crypto positions wiped out.

Bitcoin thought-leaders were still bull posting

While the number of Bitcoin X posts fell in 2025, some of the most influential Bitcoin advocates continued to post throughout the year.

Data from Bitcoin media intelligence platform Perception shows Strategy chair Michael Saylor made 1,268 X posts about Bitcoin, 97% of which were positive or neutral.





Blockstream CEO Adam Back posted about Bitcoin over 11,450 times, with activity spiking during periods of heightened Bitcoin FUD (Fear, Doubt and Uncertainty), including in the third quarter when quantum computing fears peaked.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Foundation chief strategy officer Alex Gladstein had 23% of his 9,445 Bitcoin-related X posts classified as positive, largely tied to news linking Bitcoin to personal and financial freedom.

Crypto sentiment continues to run low in 2026

A chart from crypto analytics platform Santiment on Thursday found that social media commentary toward Bitcoin “turned more and more bearish” between Jan. 12 and 15, even though Bitcoin rallied from $90,320 to $97,540 during that time.

Change in Bitcoin price and social media sentiment since Dec. 13, 2025. Source: Santiment



The Crypto Fear & Greed Index paints a similar picture, having mostly been in the “fear” and “extreme fear” zones so far in 2026, even as Bitcoin’s price rose.

However, data from blockchain intelligence platform CryptoQuant shows that while negative sentiment is still strong, the 30-day Bitcoin Fear & Greed moving average (MA) crossed the 90-day MA, a positive indicator for price as improving short-term confidence begins to outpace longer-term market caution.

