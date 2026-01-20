Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to regain momentum after the price dipped below $90,000 on Tuesday, with multiple analysts pointing to continued selling pressure in the short term.

Key takeaways:

New BTC whales with a holding period of less than 155 days now control more realized capital than the “OG” long-term holders.

Whale-dominated exchange inflows signal elevated sell-side pressure for Bitcoin near $95,000 to $90,000.

Market analysts suggest a pullback toward the $85,000 level based on bearish order book data.

New Bitcoin whales take the wheel, for now

CryptoQuant analyst Moreno DV said that new whales, i.e., holders of over 1,000 BTC with UTXOs younger than 155 days, now account for a larger share of Bitcoin’s realized cap than long-term holders.

Bitcoin realized cap of New and Old Whales. Source: CryptoQuant

Realized cap reflects the aggregate cost basis of coins based on their last onchain movement, indicating that a significant portion of the supply has changed hands at higher prices.

The realized price of this cohort sits near $98,000. With BTC trading below that level, new whales currently hold $6 billion in unrealized losses.

Long-term holders, with a realized price near $40,000, remain largely inactive, meaning near-term price action is being driven by capital under pressure rather than conviction.

Bitcoin short-term holders (STH) unrealized PnL. Source: CryptoQuant

Related: Bitcoin trader keeps $100K BTC target as gold price hits record $4,750

Exchange flows and market structure keep $85,000 in focus

Crypto exchange data reinforces the increasing chance of price downside. The Exchange Whale Ratio has surged to the 0.52–0.55 range, signaling that a large share of BTC inflows is dominated by big transactions, usually linked with selling or reallocation.

If this ratio remains elevated and price fails to reclaim the $95,000 to $98,000 zone, distribution pressure could extend the pullback toward $85,000 to $80,000.

BTC exchange whale ratio. Source: CryptoQuant

Trader XO noted Bitcoin is trading below both the 21-period daily and 12-period weekly exponential moving averages (EMAs) and has broken multiple prior higher lows. The trader noted that BTC could “gravitate” towards the mid-$80,000s unless a sharp relief rally occurs.

Order flow analysis from analyst ‘exitpumpBTC’ shows large negative delta clusters below $91,000, with more than $300 million in total selling pressure realized, signaling an aggressive short positioning. Although this could create a short squeeze if $91,000 is reclaimed, it currently reinforces the downside momentum for BTC.

Futures analyst Dom described the setup as a “failed auction.” Bitcoin briefly broke above the Value Area High (VAH), the upper boundary where most trading previously occurred since November 2024, only to re-enter the value area.

Such moves carry a high possibility of rotating toward the Value Area Low (VAL), which currently sits near $86,000.

Bitcoin analysis by Dom. Source: X

Related: Bitcoin holders see first 30-day stretch of realized losses since late 2023