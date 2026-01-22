Social media platform X is preparing to launch a new onboarding feature called “Starterpacks,” letting new users instantly follow curated lists of accounts tied to specific interests — such as cryptocurrencies — to make it easier to get started on the platform.

X head of product Nikita Bier said in a post on Wednesday that the tool will go live in a few weeks and that it had taken months of preparation to find and compile the top accounts for each interest category, with over 1,000 categories already pre-made.

In a video shared by Bier, the tool appears to cover a range of main topics, including cryptocurrency, news, politics, fashion, technology, business and finance.

Examples in the video of individual categories under these topics include memecoin trading, economics professors, software builders and unhinged personalities.

“Over the last few months, we scoured the world for the top posters in every niche & countrym,” said Bier. “We've compiled them into a new tool called Starterpacks: to help new users find the best accounts — big or small — for their interests.”

There has been chatter that engagement in Crypto X has been in decline. On Tuesday, Bitcoin cypherpunk Jameson Lopp shared data from social media entrepreneur Jean-Christophe Gatuingt showing that X posts containing the word “Bitcoin” fell 32% in 2025.

Users engaging with interests key to account growth

Bier seemingly teased the Starterpacks tool earlier in the week, recounting a conversation with an X product manager who said account growth is one of the app’s “toughest challenges,” and that the real “magic of X” comes when users leave the mainstream timeline of news and politics and delve into their niche interests.

“However, X is an interest-based graph, you can't simply sync your contacts and have a relevant feed. Power users like me have spent years finding accounts and curating our timeline,” he said.

“But that problem is now getting fixed: Over the last 6 months, we've been iterating each day to make it quicker & easier for new accounts to find their interests on X. The pieces are finally coming together — and it’s been amazing to watch.”

Starterpacks aren’t a new concept

The Starterpack concept isn’t new; other social media platforms have already rolled out a similar feature.

US decentralized microblogging social platform Bluesky released “Starter Packs” in June 2024, allowing users to create categories of accounts aligned with their interests.

Meta’s X rival Threads also started testing a similar feature in December 2024, allowing users to follow custom feeds curated by members of Threads.

