XRP (XRP) may see another sharp rise to a double-digit price, but similar market setups in 2022 and 2017 pointed to an extended consolidation period before this happens.

Key takeaways:

XRP macro setup targets $10, but an extended consolidation is required before any sharp liftoff.

XRP holds strong $1.80–$2 support since Dec 2024, which has historically produced 35%-90% price rebounds.

Onchain data suggest XRP is at levels that have previously preceded sideways price action.

XRP’s needs “longer accumulation” before rebound

XRP defended the $1.78–$2 support band that it has held since December 2024, as shown in the chart below.



XRP/USD weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The XRP/USD pair has bounced 35%-90% each time it has retested this support base.

It can gain as much as another 57% by year’s end if the setup plays out in the same way.

Analyst Mikybull Crypto said XRP is “preparing for liftoff” citing formidable support near the 2021 high at $1.96.

Source: Mikybull Crypto

“The price pattern is copying the previous bull run,” analyst CryptoBull said, referring to XRP’s consolidation around its previous all-time highs as seen in past cycles.

The “only difference is time, which makes sense, as we need longer accumulation for higher prices,” CryptoBull added.

XRP/USD weekly chart. Source: CryptoBull

Note that after dropping below its previous highs in 2022, the XRP/USD pair oscillated between $0.30 and $0.70 for more than three years before breaking out with a 390% run in December 2024.

If a similar scenario plays out, XRP price could consolidate around $2 (2021 highs) for an extended period before a massive upward breakout.

“The next impulse will take XRP to $11 and the last wave to $70,” CryptoBull added.

XRP is ‘undervalued’ at $1.90, but for how long?

Onchain data also highlights similarities between the current XRP market setup and previous bull cycles.

XRP’s net unrealized profit/loss (NUPL) indicator has entered the “capitulation zone (red),” a position that is typically associated with cycle bottoms.

The NUPL measures the difference between the relative unrealized profits and losses of XRP holders.

In previous market cycles, the transition to capitulation has coincided with extended price consolidation periods, as shown in the chart below.

XRP: Net Unrealized Profit/Loss. Source: Glassnode

The market value to realized value (MVRV) ratio also supports this consolidation thesis. With a current daily reading of 1.23, significantly lower than a peak of 14.73 in 2017 and 2021’s 3.9, the metric suggests XRP is relatively undervalued.

This lower MVRV ratio indicates reduced profit-taking pressure and increased potential for sustained price appreciation.

Before this happens, XRP price could consolidate for some time before embarking on a sustained recovery.

XRP: MRVR extreme variation pricing bands. Source: Glassnode

As Cointelegraph reported, holding $1.80–$2.00 and reclaiming $2.22 would keep XRP’s bullish case intact, fueled by latent buying pressure, which is slowly building up in the futures market.



