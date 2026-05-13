Strategy’s potential 3,127 BTC buy this week, alongside falling stablecoin dominance, suggests more capital may enter the Bitcoin market.

Bitcoin (BTC) may reach $100,000 by June as Strategy’s renewed buying power and falling stablecoin dominance suggest liquidity is returning to crypto.

Key takeaways:

Michael Saylor's Strategy may purchase at least 3,127 BTC this week via the sales of STRC shares.

Falling crypto market dominance of USDT and USDC stablecoins increases BTC's odds of reaching $100,000.

Strategy resumes Bitcoin buying as STRC stock reclaims $100 par

Strategy’s preferred stock, Stretch (STRC), has reclaimed its critical $100 par value, restoring one of the company’s funding mechanisms for Bitcoin purchases, data from STRC.LIVE shows.

As of Wednesday, STRC was trading around $100.01, with estimates suggesting the preferred-share program has already unlocked enough buying power for Strategy to acquire at least 3,172 BTC this week.

Strategy's weekly BTC buying estimates via STRC stock sales. Source: STRC.LIVE





That is nearly 235% of Bitcoin’s newly mined supply over the same period.

Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation model becomes significantly more efficient whenever STRC trades at or above par. In those conditions, the company can issue preferred shares more aggressively, raise fresh capital, and redirect proceeds into Bitcoin.

Since February, the company has added roughly 101,700 BTC, lifting its holdings to nearly 819,000 BTC as of May 11 from about 717,000 BTC in mid-February.

Source: X





Bitcoin rose more than 40% over the same stretch, underscoring how Strategy’s latest accumulation wave has coincided with BTC’s broader recovery.

"STRC raised $5.58 billion YTD since January," market analyst Pio Vincenzo said in a Wednesday post, adding that MSTR may raise "another $20 billion by the end of the year."

Related: Strategy CEO Phong Le says company will sell BTC only in specific cases

Falling stablecoin dominance is bullish for Bitcoin's price

Another bullish signal is coming from the stablecoin market.

The combined dominance of Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC is showing signs of topping near the 10%–11% resistance zone, according to a fractal analysis shared by analyst MikybullCrypto.

Net USDT and USDC's crypto market dominance monthly chart. Source: TradingView/MikybullCrypto





Stablecoin dominance measures how much of the crypto market is sitting in digital dollars. When it falls, it usually means capital is rotating back into Bitcoin and other crypto assets.

Past cycles show a similar pattern.

During 2022–2024, stablecoin dominance dropped nearly 70% while Bitcoin rose by around 600%. Similarly, in 2021, a 54% drop in stablecoin dominance aligned with BTC's 525% price gains.

Net USDT and USDC's crypto market dominance vs. BTC/USD monthly chart. Source: TradingView





On average, stablecoin dominance has fallen by 61.3%, while Bitcoin has rallied by around 560% in the same period.

"BTC therefore has a higher chance for a sustained bullish reversal on the weekly chart," MikybullCrypto said, adding:

"Reaching $100k this quarter seems likely."

On the flip side, Bitcoin upside continues to show signs of exhaustion near its 200-day exponential moving average (200-day EMA, the blue line) at around $82,000.

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView





Failing to break above this resistance increases the odds of sell-offs in the coming weeks, with a potential rising wedge pattern hinting at a drop under $70,000 by June.