Bitcoin approached the final week of CME futures gaps with several still open, providing potential BTC price targets as low as $67,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) has created its last classic price magnet as a staple chart feature disappears forever.

Key points:

Bitcoin is set to lose popular short-term price targets as CME Group's futures market goes 24-hour.

CME futures gaps will no longer be created over weekends.

Several open gaps still remain on the chart, with the lowest near $67,000.





Bitcoin futures gaps to disappear permanently

Starting on Friday, CME Group’s Bitcoin futures market will trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ending the phenomenon of futures “gaps.”

Futures trading on a 24-hour basis was announced in February.

“Client demand for risk management in the digital asset market is at an all-time high, driving a record $3 trillion in notional volume across our Cryptocurrency futures and options in 2025,” Tim McCourt, CME’s global head of equities, FX and alternative products, said in a press release at the time.

CME Bitcoin futures one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



The result of the change is that weekends will not generate discrepancies between the end of one futures trading week and the start of another.

These have often resulted in a “gap” opening up in the market, with BTC/USD subsequently attempting to “fill” it by rising or falling once the new week begins. How long the process takes can vary, with some gaps staying unfilled for months or more.

Commenting, trader Daan Crypto Trades flagged three nearby gaps remaining, both above and below price.

“Closed last weekend's CME gap and is now trading in the big area between the other few remaining gaps,” he told X followers in a post on Thursday.

“This weekend, 24/7 trading starts for the Bitcoin CME futures so there won't be any new gaps created anymore going forward. The ones left standing will of course still sit there on the chart.”

CME Bitcoin futures four-hour chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X



The lowest gap still in play lies at just above $67,000 — a level last seen in early April.





Whales give mixed outlook for BTC price action

Elsewhere in trading circles, commentators are eyeing shifting trends on major exchange Bitfinex.

Related: Bitcoin analysis eyes sharp rebound after BTC collapses below M2 supply 'fair value'

In particular, the platform’s large-volume traders, or whales, could be pointing the way to renewed BTC price strength.

“Bitfinex whales' short positions in $BTC are shrinking further. Their short-term bearish bets are decreasing,” trader CW reported on X.

CW added that a “new uptrend could be beginning” based on whales’ stagnating long exposure, but subsequently showed that they were still adding positions.

Bitfinex BTC/USD long positions. Source: CW/X



Earlier, Bitfinex research flagged missing ingredients to support a full bullish trend reversal for Bitcoin.