The rebound followed two weeks of net outflows on a weekly basis. Last week, spot Bitcoin ETFs shed about $229 million after losing $681 million the week before. The funds also recorded $483.9 million in outflows on Oct. 7, their largest daily withdrawal since June.
Despite Monday’s inflows, US spot Bitcoin ETFs remain about $88 million in negative territory for October, according to Farside’s daily figures.
Meanwhile, US spot Ether ETFs recorded $103.3 million in net outflows on Monday, led by $95.4 million in withdrawals from BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). Ether funds lost about $320 million last week, marking their third consecutive week of net withdrawals.
Related: VanEck seeks to withdraw application for Lido staked Ether ETF