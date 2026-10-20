BlackRock’s IBIT led the gains with $665.2 million in inflows, offsetting withdrawals from Fidelity and Grayscale, while other funds recorded no net flows.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $526.7 million in net inflows on Monday, their largest daily intake in nearly a month, after posting net weekly withdrawals in each of the past two weeks.

According to Farside Investors, Monday’s inflows were the strongest since Sept. 22, when the funds attracted $714.7 million. Monday’s record reversed Friday’s $82.4 million in net outflows.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the inflows with $665.2 million, exceeding the net total across all funds. The gains were partly offset by $83.6 million in withdrawals from Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and $54.9 million from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Other funds recorded no net flows, according to Farside.

US Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows. Source: Farside Investors

The rebound followed two weeks of net outflows on a weekly basis. Last week, spot Bitcoin ETFs shed about $229 million after losing $681 million the week before. The funds also recorded $483.9 million in outflows on Oct. 7, their largest daily withdrawal since June.

Despite Monday’s inflows, US spot Bitcoin ETFs remain about $88 million in negative territory for October, according to Farside’s daily figures.

Meanwhile, US spot Ether ETFs recorded $103.3 million in net outflows on Monday, led by $95.4 million in withdrawals from BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). Ether funds lost about $320 million last week, marking their third consecutive week of net withdrawals.

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