Bitcoin’s consolidation below the key weekly trendline is still developing

Bitcoin Sharpe ratio. Source: CryptoQuant
While no single metric identifies market bottoms with precision, periods below -20 have typically coincided with extended accumulation phases for BTC.
Onchain data points in the same direction. Bitcoin held on exchanges has declined to 2.71 million on Monday from 2.79 million BTC in February. BTC exchange reserves briefly rebounded to 2.73 million BTC from a yearly low of 2.65 million BTC between late April and early June, though balances have since fallen by about 12,000 BTC over the past two weeks.
Demand from accumulator addresses has strengthened during the same period. The cohort absorbed 125,000 BTC between June 1 and June 14. This indicates growing interest among wallets that have a history of holding rather than distributing coins.
BTC demand from accumulator addresses. Source: CryptoQuant
Related: Bitcoin’s ‘calm top’ challenges most market bottom estimates: Research
Bitcoin has spent 133 consecutive days below its 100-week simple moving average (SMA), a long-term trend indicator currently located near $88,466.
Market cycle data show that Bitcoin often trades below the 100-week SMA for extended periods before reclaiming it. Following the 2013 market peak, BTC spent 378 days below the trendline while consolidating between $200 and $400. During the 2018-2019 bear market, BTC remained below the 100-week SMA for 175 days and traded between $3,000 and $6,000.
BTC price, and 100-period weekly SMA trend analysis. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
The longest stretch occurred after the 2022 market decline. Bitcoin remained below the 100-week SMA for 532 days while trading between $16,000 and $25,000.
Across those three cycles, Bitcoin spent an average of roughly 362 days under the indicator before reclaiming it and establishing a sustained uptrend. Each period was characterized by prolonged accumulation rather than an immediate recovery.
With 133 days already logged below the 100-week SMA, the current cycle is still well below the historical average. Previous examples indicate that consolidation phases beneath the trendline often persist for several more months before Bitcoin reclaims the level.
Related: Bitcoin analysis warns over BTC price rejection as $67K approaches
More on the subject