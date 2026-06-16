Bitcoin’s consolidation below the key weekly trendline is still developing

Bitcoin’s Sharpe ratio and a 125,000 BTC increase in BTC accumulator demand mark the start of a new demand phase. Will prices follow?

Bitcoin’s (BTC) risk-adjusted return profile is approaching levels historically aligned with long-term accumulation zones. The Sharpe ratio, a metric that measures return relative to volatility, dropped to -20, a threshold that marked major Bitcoin bottoms in every bear market since 2015.

At the same time, BTC exchange reserves have fallen by roughly 80,000 BTC since February, while demand from accumulator addresses more than doubled to 240,000 BTC from 115,000 BTC during the first two weeks of June.

BTC's Sharpe ratio revisits a historical bottom zone

Bitcoin’s Sharpe ratio reached -20 on June 11, a level that coincided with major cycle lows over the past decade. The metric first dropped below the threshold on Jan. 5, 2015, and remained there until June 12, when BTC established a durable bottom and entered a recovery phase.

A similar pattern emerged between Dec. 8, 2018, and March 7, 2019, when the Sharpe ratio spent most of the three months below -20 during Bitcoin’s bear market floor. The metric repeated the signal from Oct. 7, 2022, through January 7, 2023, shortly before BTC began its next sustained bullish period.

Bitcoin Sharpe ratio. Source: CryptoQuant

While no single metric identifies market bottoms with precision, periods below -20 have typically coincided with extended accumulation phases for BTC.

Onchain data points in the same direction. Bitcoin held on exchanges has declined to 2.71 million on Monday from 2.79 million BTC in February. BTC exchange reserves briefly rebounded to 2.73 million BTC from a yearly low of 2.65 million BTC between late April and early June, though balances have since fallen by about 12,000 BTC over the past two weeks.

Demand from accumulator addresses has strengthened during the same period. The cohort absorbed 125,000 BTC between June 1 and June 14. This indicates growing interest among wallets that have a history of holding rather than distributing coins.

BTC demand from accumulator addresses. Source: CryptoQuant

Related: Bitcoin’s ‘calm top’ challenges most market bottom estimates: Research

Bitcoin’s consolidation below the key weekly trendline is still developing

Bitcoin has spent 133 consecutive days below its 100-week simple moving average (SMA), a long-term trend indicator currently located near $88,466.

Market cycle data show that Bitcoin often trades below the 100-week SMA for extended periods before reclaiming it. Following the 2013 market peak, BTC spent 378 days below the trendline while consolidating between $200 and $400. During the 2018-2019 bear market, BTC remained below the 100-week SMA for 175 days and traded between $3,000 and $6,000.

BTC price, and 100-period weekly SMA trend analysis. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The longest stretch occurred after the 2022 market decline. Bitcoin remained below the 100-week SMA for 532 days while trading between $16,000 and $25,000.

Across those three cycles, Bitcoin spent an average of roughly 362 days under the indicator before reclaiming it and establishing a sustained uptrend. Each period was characterized by prolonged accumulation rather than an immediate recovery.

With 133 days already logged below the 100-week SMA, the current cycle is still well below the historical average. Previous examples indicate that consolidation phases beneath the trendline often persist for several more months before Bitcoin reclaims the level.

Related: Bitcoin analysis warns over BTC price rejection as $67K approaches