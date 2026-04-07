Bitcoin (BTC) stayed near a key long-term trend line at Tuesday’s Wall Street open as markets waited for US-Iran war cues.

Key points:

Bitcoin and US stocks attempt to shrug off claims by US President Donald Trump that a “whole civilization will die” after his Iran deadline expires.

Oil eyes a rematch with multiyear highs as escalation fears take control.

Bitcoin traders see lower levels resulting from current indecision.

Bitcoin attempts to ignore Trump Iran comments

Data from TradingView showed BTC price action focusing on its 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) near $68,300.

BTC/USD one-hour chart with 200-week EMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Volatility briefly entered prior to the US trading session as President Donald Trump said that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” referring to his 8pm Eastern time deadline for a deal with Iran.

“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social, while keeping full details sparse.



The post was accompanied by news of strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure on Kharg Island.

Despite this, US stocks managed to avoid major losses on the day, leading commentators to suggest that Iran rhetoric was all but fully priced in.

“Markets have become numb to the headlines,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter reacted on X.

S&P 500 one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



The day prior, trading company QCP Capital noted that the same geopolitical pattern had been playing out for weeks.

“While the economic and humanitarian consequences of escalation would be severe, particularly via energy market disruption, markets are increasingly discounting the immediacy of this risk,” it wrote in its latest “Market Color” analysis.

QCP described stocks as “broadly stable,” with crypto showing “resilience.”

“After several weeks of weekend escalation rhetoric followed by early-week de-escalation signals, markets are beginning to recognise and fade this pattern,” it continued.

“Despite approaching deadlines and rising rhetoric, crypto markets continue to exhibit resilience rather than panic.”

CFDs on WTI crude oil four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



WTI crude oil nonetheless passed $116 per barrel on the day, coiling below its highest levels in nearly four years.



BTC price surfs liquidity walls

Commenting on Bitcoin and wider market trajectory, crypto trader Michaël Van de Poppe suggested that an inflection point was coming.

Related: Bitcoin RSI ‘nearly perfectly’ copying end of 2022 bear market: Analysis

“Prime question for this is likely whether there will be a ceasefire in the Middle-East or not,” he told X followers.

“From a technical standpoint, it's more likely that markets are turning downwards as the trend is clearly in that direction and (as I've mentioned earlier), sweeping the lows and grabbing that liquidity strengthens a potential reversal on the markets significantly.”

BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Michaël Van de Poppe



Trader LP flagged overhead resistance making $72,000 a problematic hurdle to clear for bulls.

“Orderbook pressure showed strong buy pressure between 63–66K, which helped drive price toward the 70K region. However, sell pressure is now stepping in around 71–72K, acting as resistance and potentially capping price if it persists,” an X post read.

BTC price chart with liquidity data. Source: LP/X











