Bitcoin (BTC) has shed all its March gains, currently down 1.40% on the monthly chart and 24.6% for the first quarter of 2026. Bitcoin’s longer-term performance aligns with a deep drawdown cycle for BTC, which may extend until the end of 2026 and many analysts expect another 40% drop in price.

This scenario pushes Bitcoin’s recovery into Q2 2027, as a deeper BTC price drop tends to take longer to recover from.

Bitcoin drawdown depth extends the recovery timeline

Ecoinometrics data shows a clear link between the drawdown depth and recovery duration. Each additional 10% decline has historically added about 80 days to the time required to reclaim the prior highs.

At the current 48% drawdown, the full recovery cycle is estimated to be near 300 days from the October peak of $126,000 in 2025.

Bitcoin drawdown analysis based on correction depth. Source: Ecoinometrics

Currently, roughly 172 days have passed, leaving about 125 to 130 days if the cycle low is already confirmed at $60,000. However, the cycle lows might not have been tagged yet, with BTC potentially looking at further downside in the coming weeks.

The Bitcoin Combined Market Index (BCMI), which combines market-value to realized-value (MVRV), net unrealized profit/loss (NUPL), spent output profit ratio (SOPR) and market sentiment, currently sits near 0.27.

This level is notably above the 0.15 threshold that has marked the cycle bottoms in every major downturn since 2018.

Bitcoin Combined Market Index. Source: CryptoQuant

In the 2018 cycle, BCMI reached 0.15 as Bitcoin fell to $3,100 from its $20,000 peak. In 2020, the index dropped to 0.147 when the price was $5,100. Similarly, in November 2022, BCMI fell to 0.12 as BTC formed its cycle lows at $15,880.

With the index still elevated relative to these historical bottom zones, a move toward 0.15 in 2026 likely requires further downside in BTC’s price. Such a scenario aligns with a deeper capitulation phase for BTC, consistent with the prior cycle resets.

Related: Bitcoin dips under $66K as oil sparks 'unsustainable' US inflation risk

Deeper BTC lows extend the recovery window to Q2 2027

Crypto trader Ardi noted that the whale delta vs retail delta reached its most aggressive sell level at -22.13 since October 2024. The chart illustrates the BTC price breaking below a rising trendline, while underlying flows show consistent distribution from the larger participants. Ardi said,

“Larger players are selling into this structure harder than they have in 18 months. That does not mean price has to collapse immediately. But it does mean this level is being tested with real sell pressure pressing into it.”

Bitcoin price, whale vs retail delta. Source: X

From a liquidity standpoint, CMCC Crest managing partner Willy Woo outlined a similar weakness for BTC’s price. Woo accurately mapped out last month that BTC would rebound to the mid-$70,000 region in March, before aligning with the bearish trend as “the broader regime is heavily bearish with both spot and futures liquidity deteriorating.”

From a cycle perspective, Woo expects a deeper reset before a confirmed bottom forms. Woo identified the $40,000–$45,000 range as a typical bear market floor, with timing skewed toward Q4 for the end of the bearish phase.

The framework places the return of a stronger bullish momentum into early 2027.

Bitcoin flow model by Willy Woo. Source: X

If Bitcoin extends its decline toward the $40,000–$45,000 range, the drawdown from the $126,000 peak deepens to roughly 64–68% from all-time highs. Based on Ecoinometrics’ model, the additional downside significantly stretches the recovery timeline.

At a 60%+ drawdown, the total recovery period historically expands to around 440 days from the cycle peak. In this scenario, a potential reclaim of the prior all-time high is expected to fall sometime after Q2 2027.

It is important to note that these timelines are based on historical drawdown patterns and do not represent predictions. The current macroeconomic conditions may alter that recovery path as well.

The Kobeissi Letter noted that the rate cuts are now expected only by December 2027, with a 51% chance of a rate hike by March 2027. This unexpected development may impact Bitcoin’s recovery pace relative to past cycles.

Related: Bitcoin gained 655% the last time this supply in profit metric dropped to 50%