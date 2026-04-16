AllUnity, a regulated European stablecoin issuer, is expanding its euro-pegged stablecoin, EURAU, across major decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

The company announced Thursday that its EURAU stablecoin is entering liquidity pools across major DEXs, including Uniswap, currently the largest decentralized exchange by trading volumes.

The rollout includes two EURAU trading pairs, one against Tether USDt (USDT) on Ethereum, and another against USDT0 — an omnichain version of USDT — on the Tempo blockchain. It also includes the EURAU/USDT pair on Solana via the Raydium DEX.

AllUnity’s DEX push comes as uncertainty persists over how far decentralized finance (DeFi) falls within the scope of the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) regime.

While DeFi is generally considered outside the scope of the framework, the European Central Bank last month questioned whether decentralized autonomous organizations are decentralized enough to remain outside MiCA’s regulatory perimeter.

AllUnity built EURAU under BaFin licence

AllUnity operates as a MiCA-compliant stablecoin issuer after obtaining an Electronic Money Institution license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in July 2025.

AllUnity launched EURAU on July 31, 2025. The token remains small by market capitalization compared with the largest euro stablecoins.

Market capitalization of euro-pegged stablecoins and the top three stablecoins by market cap. Source: CoinGecko

AllUnity has been expanding the presence of its EURAU stablecoin across exchanges, with listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) such as Bullish as well as decentralized ones like Aerodrome. Aerodrome became the first DEX integration for EURAU in December 2025.

Dollar stablecoins still dominate

The MiCA framework, which entered into full force in late 2024, has often been seen as a tool to address the dominance of stablecoins pegged to the US dollar.

Some major issuers, including Tether, have openly criticized the framework and declined to seek compliance in the EU, citing concerns over its requirements, which led to some compliant exchanges delisting its USDT stablecoin.

Some banking officials have since said MiCA may not be sufficient to address the dominance of US dollar-pegged stablecoins, which still account for 97% of the $316 billion market globally, according to CoinGecko.

Related: Bank of France calls for tougher MiCA limits on stablecoin payments

As AllUnity’s DEX push also involves major US dollar stablecoins, it remains unclear how regulators will respond to these developments.

“Expanding EURAU liquidity across DEXs is an important step in building a robust and accessible euro liquidity layer,” AllUnity’s executive Rupertus Rothenhäuser said, adding:

“We’re enabling seamless euro — dollar trading, empowering institutions and liquidity providers to participate in deep, efficient markets.”

Cointelegraph contacted AllUnity for comment regarding potential conflicts with the EU regulation but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

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