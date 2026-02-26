AllUnity, a stablecoin platform backed by Deutsche Bank, has launched a new stablecoin denominated in Swiss francs (CHF).

After introducing its euro-pegged EURAU stablecoin last year, AllUnity is rolling out CHFAU, a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the franc, the company said in an announcement shared with Cointelegraph on Thursday.

Initially available to institutional and professional investors, CHFAU launches on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, with plans to expand to additional networks later this year.

CHFAU enters the market fully aligned with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), as AllUnity secured an E-Money Institution (EMI) license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in July 2025.

“The launch of CHFAU is a fundamental milestone in our mission to build Europe’s regulated digital payments ecosystem,” AllUnity CEO Alexander Höptner said.

Regulated digital Swiss franc for institutional settlement

CHFAU will be exclusively available to institutional and professional clients through the AllUnity Mint Platform, a spokesperson for AllUnity said.

“We are currently finalizing exchange and trading venue integrations and will communicate specific listings as they go live,” the company said, adding that CHFAU is technically live, but broader availability across venues will be rolled out progressively through integrations.

“The primary purpose of CHFAU is to serve as a trusted, regulated digital Swiss franc for institutional settlement,” Höptner told Cointelegraph, adding:

“Whether for cross-border payments, digital asset markets, or treasury and liquidity management, CHFAU enables secure, real-time value transfer within a fully compliant framework.”

EURAU grows to $1.2 million since launch

AllUnity was founded in early 2024 as a joint venture by Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS, market maker Flow Traders and crypto company Galaxy Digital with the aim of issuing fully regulated stablecoins.

Since its debut in July 2025, AllUnity’s EURAU stablecoin has seen its market capitalization rise to $1.2 million, ranking 16th by market cap among 22 euro‑pegged stablecoins listed on CoinGecko.

Related: ECB targets 2027 digital euro pilot as provider selection begins in Q1 2026

The stablecoin is available on a limited number of exchanges, with CoinGecko listing public centralized exchange Bullish and the decentralized exchange Aerodrome as venues trading EURAU at the time of publication. The stablecoin is also available on platforms including Bitpanda, Rulematch and WAWEX, AllUnity told Cointelegraph.

AllUnity EUR (EURAU) stablecoin ranks as 16th euro-pegged stablecoin by market cap. Source: CoinGecko

The total market capitalization of all euro-pegged stablecoins is now at $895 million, with EURC (EURC), issued by USDC (USDC) provider Circle, leading with $459 million.

Not the only Swiss franc stablecoin

Although AllUnity says CHFAU is the first MiCA-compliant Swiss franc‑pegged stablecoin, multiple companies have experimented with similar initiatives in recent years.

According to data from DefiLlama, there are at least three CHF‑denominated stablecoins, including Frankencoin (ZCHF), VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) and Hedera Swiss Franc (HCHF). The combined market capitalization of these coins is about $38.6 million.

Swiss franc-pegged stablecoins. Source: Defillama

The largest of these, Frankencoin, is a decentralized stablecoin launched in 2023. The project is based in Switzerland and backed by the Frankencoin Association.

Other CHF stablecoin initiatives include CryptoFranc (XCHF), issued by crypto financial services provider Bitcoin Suisse. Launched around 2018, the stablecoin was later discontinued due to insufficient market adoption.

Magazine: 6 massive challenges Bitcoin faces on the road to quantum security