Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest continued reducing its exposure to crypto exchange Coinbase on Friday, unloading $22 million worth of shares across multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) while adding to its position in digital asset platform Bullish.

According to ARK’s trade disclosures, the firm sold 92,737 Coinbase Global shares from the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), 32,790 shares from the Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and 8,945 shares from the Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The combined transactions totaled 134,472 shares, worth around $22.1 million.

The sale came as ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has reversed course on Coinbase, selling 119,236 COIN worth about $17.4 million on Thursday after a brief purchase earlier in the week. The Thursday sale was the firm’s first Coinbase sale of 2026 and its first since August 2025.

Meanwhile, Coinbase stock climbed during the Friday session, closing at about $165 after gaining roughly 13% on the day. However, the exchange’s shares are still down by 26% year-to-date (YTD), according to data from Google Finance.

Coinbase shares closed Friday up by 13%. Source: Google Finance

ARK boosts Bullish stake

At the same time, ARK accumulated shares of Bullish across multiple funds. The investment manager purchased 278,619 shares in ARKK, 70,655 shares in ARKW and 43,783 shares in ARKF, accumulating a total of 393,057 shares worth $10.7 million.

Bullish shares ended the trading day near $27, up about 10%. However, the stock is down by 27% YTD as the company reported a net loss of $563.6 million, or $3.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, reversing a profit of $158.5 million recorded a year earlier.

Alongside the crypto moves, ARK added Alphabet, Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Tempus AI, while reducing exposure to several high-growth technology companies including Roku, The Trade Desk and PagerDuty.

Crypto slump weighs on ARK ETFs

As Cointelegraph reported, a fourth-quarter pullback in digital asset markets hurt several of Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs. In its latest quarterly report, ARK said weakness in companies tied to digital assets, particularly Coinbase, was a major drag on flagship funds including ARKK, ARKW and ARKF.

Coinbase shares fell more sharply than major cryptocurrencies during the period as centralized exchange trading volumes dropped 9% quarter-on-quarter after October’s liquidation event. The stock declined nearly 35% from October to year-end, underperforming both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

