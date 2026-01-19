Bermuda partners with Coinbase and Circle for ‘fully onchain‘ economy

The government of Bermuda is planning to create a “fully onchain” national economy using digital asset infrastructure provided through partnerships with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and stablecoin issuer Circle.

In a Monday announcement from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Bermuda Premier David Burt and representatives from Coinbase and Circle said the partnership would allow the Caribbean island nation to use the USDC (USDC) stablecoin and Coinbase’s Base infrastructure to develop a new model for the country’s economy.

According to the companies and Burt, Bermuda government agencies will begin with a pilot program for “stablecoin-based payments, financial institutions integrating tokenization tools, and residents participating in nationwide digital literacy programs.”

“This initiative is about creating opportunity, lowering costs, and ensuring Bermudians benefit from the future of finance,” said Burt.

Related: Scammer impersonates Bermuda premier, promotes fake token

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.