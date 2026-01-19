Cointelegraph
SUI$1.57 12.36%HYPE$23.98 5.00%XMR$608.88 2.88%TRX$0.309 3.19%BNB$926.34 2.50%LINK$12.92 6.54%BTC$93,062 2.45%SOL$134.39 5.85%ADA$0.3705 5.90%XLM$0.2186 3.30%XRP$2.01 1.99%ETH$3,218 3.96%BCH$589.09 0.56%DOGE$0.1297 5.64%
Turner Wright
Written by Turner Wright,Staff Writer
Ana Paula Pereira
Reviewed by Ana Paula Pereira,Staff Editor

Bermuda partners with Coinbase and Circle for ‘fully onchain‘ economy

The partnership builds upon previous work Bermuda’s government has done to attract crypto companies, including bypassing a comprehensive regulatory framework in 2018.

Bermuda partners with Coinbase and Circle for ‘fully onchain‘ economy
News

Cointelegraph in your social feed

Subscribe on Follow our

The government of Bermuda is planning to create a “fully onchain” national economy using digital asset infrastructure provided through partnerships with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and stablecoin issuer Circle.

In a Monday announcement from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Bermuda Premier David Burt and representatives from Coinbase and Circle said the partnership would allow the Caribbean island nation to use the USDC (USDC) stablecoin and Coinbase’s Base infrastructure to develop a new model for the country’s economy. 

According to the companies and Burt, Bermuda government agencies will begin with a pilot program for “stablecoin-based payments, financial institutions integrating tokenization tools, and residents participating in nationwide digital literacy programs.”

“This initiative is about creating opportunity, lowering costs, and ensuring Bermudians benefit from the future of finance,” said Burt.

Related: Scammer impersonates Bermuda premier, promotes fake token

Coinbase, Circle, Economy, World Economic Forum, Bermuda
Source: Coinbase

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently. Read our Editorial Policy https://cointelegraph.com/editorial-policy