Futures and spot markets hit multi-quarter lows

Source: CryptoQuant
All three exchanges haven't seen futures trading near this level since January 2026, when Binance processed around $1.5 trillion in volume, as OKX and Bybit reached $667 billion and $502 billion, respectively.
To be sure, Binance’s June futures surge came as the broader CEX futures market remained under pressure in the second quarter of 2026.
For the period, futures volume fell to $15.7 trillion, down 11% from $17.6 trillion in Q1, marking the third consecutive quarterly decline, according to CryptoRank data.
Source: CryptoRank
The pace of the decline slowed compared with Q1, when futures volume fell 31% from Q4 2025. Binance remained the largest futures venue in Q2, holding about 28% market share.
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Spot markets faced a deeper slowdown, with CEX spot volume falling to $3 trillion in Q2, the weakest quarter in two years and an 18.9% drop from Q1. Binance remained the largest spot exchange with $731 billion in quarterly volume, but its market share slipped from 27% to 24%.
Binance’s futures surge came shortly before the end of Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) transition period, with July data offering an early look at whether the regulatory shift affected the exchange’s activity in the region.
Binance withdrew its application for a license in Greece in late June, days before the framework entered its next phase on July 1.
Early July figures by CryptoQuant show Binance’s futures market has remained active following the MiCA transition, with the exchange recording $418 billion in futures volume in the first 10 days of the month.
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