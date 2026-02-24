Stablecoin reserves on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, have fallen back to levels not seen since October amid a crypto liquidity drought, according to CryptoQuant.

The stablecoin reserves are down 18.6% since November, dropping around $10 billion from $50.9 billion to current levels of $41.4 billion, said CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost on Monday.

Stablecoin reserves on exchanges “typically adjust based on investor demand,” and crypto “liquidity dynamics can be proxied through stablecoin flows,” the analyst noted.

Despite the decline, Binance still accounts for roughly 64% of total stablecoin reserves across all exchanges.

However, when a platform of this scale begins to reflect such a shift in investor behavior, “it becomes a signal worth monitoring,” they cautioned.

“For the market to stabilize, a renewed inflow of stablecoins will likely be required to reverse the current liquidity trend.”

Binance stablecoin reserves have declined 18.6% in three months. Source: CryptoQuant

Crypto liquidity drought continues

A contraction in exchange stablecoin reserves generally means that investors are removing liquidity from crypto markets by converting back to fiat rather than leaving stablecoins on the sidelines for re-entry.

“One of the key headwinds currently weighing on the space is the lack of incoming liquidity,” commented Darkfost, who cautioned that “from a broader cross-market liquidity perspective, conditions are unlikely to improve in the near term.”

The total stablecoin market capitalization has plateaued at just over $300 billion since October, according to DeFiLlama. This has followed two years of solid gains that saw 150% increases in stablecoin circulation.

The last time the stablecoin market cap saw significant declines was in mid-2022 during the bear market that followed the Terra/Luna collapse, and they did not recover until November 2023, 18 months later.

Total stablecoin market cap plateaus after two years of solid growth. Source: DeFiLlama

Fed rate reduction in March unlikely

Liquidity is also highly influenced by US interest rates, and policymakers do not appear to be ready for another reduction.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday he was open to leaving rates on hold at the March meeting if upcoming February labor market data indicates “pivoting to a more solid footing,” reported Reuters.

CME futures markets currently predict a 95.5% probability of rates remaining unchanged in March, further adding to crypto market liquidity woes.

