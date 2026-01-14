Bitchat has become the most-downloaded app in Uganda as state officials confirmed that internet access has been cut off and will remain inaccessible during the presidential election, which starts on Thursday.

It marks the third straight election in which Ugandan authorities have cut internet access, a move officials said is necessary to mitigate the spread of online misinformation.

However, critics argue that shutting off the internet suppresses election-related information and can potentially manipulate the outcome.

The internet shutdown took effect on Tuesday at 6:00 pm local time, according to Uganda Communications Commission executive director Nyombi Thembo, in a statement on X.

Bitchat, an internet-free encrypted messaging app powered by Bluetooth mesh networks, currently sits at the top of app charts on the Apple App Store and Google Play in Uganda.

Other top applications include Virtual Private Network apps, highlighting that access to information remains one of the most urgent needs in Uganda as Thursday's vote approaches.

Bitchat’s ranking in the free section of the Apple App Store in Uganda. Source: Appfigures

Last week, Thembo said the internet wouldn’t be cut off.

“Why would you use Bitchat when there is internet, internet will be there, use internet,” he said last week. He also claimed his team has the technical capacity to turn off Bitchat.

Data shared by Calle on Jan. 5 showed that over 400,000 Ugandans had downloaded the app, a figure likely far higher now.

Uganda has now cut internet access three times

During the 2016 election, long-time Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni imposed a nationwide block on internet and social media access, citing security and safety concerns.

A similar situation also unfolded in 2021, when a four-day internet blackout started on election night.

Bitchat is being used in all corners of the globe

Bitchat has since become a critical solution for people in countries where internet access has been disrupted — whether due to government interference or natural disasters.

Related: Crypto’s 2026 comeback hinges on three outcomes, Wintermute says

In September, nearly 50,000 Nepalese users turned to the app to circumvent a temporary social media ban as corruption protests unfolded, while a similar situation played out in Madagascar roughly three weeks later.

Many Jamaicans also flocked to the app in November when Hurricane Melissa struck, which saw 185-mile-per-hour winds batter the Caribbean region and knock out regular communication channels.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026