Bitcoin (BTC) eyed one-week highs at Tuesday’s Wall Street open as markets surged on low US inflation data.

Key points:

Bitcoin approaches $93,000 and a “huge” resistance wall on the back of positive US inflation trends.

The S&P 500 beats records despite the ongoing spat between US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

A trader calls time on the low-timeframe Bitcoin trading range.

Bitcoin gets US inflation boost as S&P 500 surges

Data from TradingView showed 1.5% BTC price gains accompanying cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for December 2025.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



CPI matched 2.7% predictions, while core CPI came in at 2.6%, 0.1% below the anticipated level, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) confirmed.

“The all items index rose 2.7 percent for the 12 months ending December, the same increase as over the 12 months ending November,” it wrote in an official statement.

US CPI 12-month % change. Source: BLS



Reacting, US stock markets immediately gained, with the S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs.

BREAKING: S&P 500 futures surge above 6,990, a new record high, as Core CPI inflation comes in below expectations.



We may finally see 7,000 today. pic.twitter.com/hTiwnBn8Yj — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) January 13, 2026

“Both headline and core CPI inflation were FLAT in December,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter responded on X.

Kobeissi touched on a problematic situation between the US government and the Federal Reserve. As Cointelegraph reported, the Fed is expected to keep interest rates at current levels at its next meeting on Jan. 28.

Fed target rate probabilities for Jan. 28 FOMC meeting (screenshot). Source: CME Group FedWatch Tool



At the same time, President Donald Trump continues to demand that rates drop further. A legal investigation into Powell announced in recent days has become a symbol of that tension, with Powell himself publicly suggesting that it came as a result of Fed policy.

After CPI, Trump reiterated his request for lower rates — something that would notionally have a positive impact on liquidity flowing into risk assets and crypto.



Trump alluded to US trade tariffs helping bring inflation lower — a source of contention in itself, with the Supreme Court due to decide on the tariffs’ legality this week.



BTC price range “won’t last much longer”

As Bitcoin eyed $93,000, traders were thus under no illusion about the buying power required to propel the price into a sustained uptrend.

Related: Bitcoin loses to gold as debasement trade with BTC at 2-year lows: Analysis

Commentator Exitpump showed two volume-weighted average price (VWAP) trendlines coming into view as a “huge resistance area.”

VWAP refers to an average price point over a period of time, weighted by the amount of trade volume seen.

$BTC Slowly approaching AVWAP again at 94K (last time has rejected) and on top of that we have 90D Rolling VWAP around 96K. Huge resistance area. pic.twitter.com/npxroPm85r — exitpump (@exitpumpBTC) January 13, 2026

“The chop from the past few days has made it so there's some decent liquidity built up on both sides,” trader Daan Crypto Trades continued earlier on the day.

“Above, $92.6K-$94K is the area to watch. Below, $89.8K-$88.7K is pretty large.”

Total crypto liquidations (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



Exchange order-book liquidity from monitoring resource CoinGlass put 24-hour cross-crypto liquidations at nearly $170 million.

“No doubt that this current ~$90K-$92K are which we've been trading in for the past 5 days or so, won't last much longer,” Daan Crypto Trades added.

BTC liquidation heatmap. Source: CoinGlass







