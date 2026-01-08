Bitcoin’s start of year (BTC) rally ran into stiff resistance near $93,000, triggering a pullback that has shifted the market’s focus back to key support levels. While the higher-time-frame (HTF) structure still looks fragile, the lower time-frame (LTF) signal suggests bulls may yet have room to regain control if critical levels hold.

Bitcoin bulls need to hold $90,000

After an 8% surge to $93,000, Bitcoin printed a swing failure pattern (SFP) at the same resistance level for the third time. The rejection pushed BTC down to weekly lows near $89,250, reviving the risk of consolidation or bearish continuation in line with the broader HTF trend.

Still, the LTF structure leaves room for a bullish response. Bitcoin is currently testing a key order block between $89,200 and $90,500, the first area of interest where bulls could attempt fresh long entries if momentum flips positive.

Adding to this support, BTC continues to hold above the monthly rolling VWAP (volume-weighted average price), which turned bullish again at the start of 2026.

In the near term, Bitcoin could chop sideways into the weekly close. A decisive bullish engulfing recovery above $91,666 would mark the first confirmation of bullish continuation, forming a higher low on the LTF trend and potentially trapping late shorts positioned between $90,000 and $92,000.

Bitcoin open interest and price. Source: Coinalyze

Open interest data strengthens this setup. As BTC dipped from $92,000 to $90,000, open interest climbed sharply, a sign that short positions are building. If BTC can defend $90,000, a short squeeze becomes likely. A strong daily close above $91,700 would be the first signal, opening the path for another test of $93,000.

However, failure to hold above $89,000 would quickly expose internal liquidity between $86,000 and $87,000, giving sellers a clear downside target.

BTC buyers flood order book with passive bids

Data from CoinGlass shows the aggregated order book liquidity delta flashing strong passive bids around $90,000. Over the past two weeks, similar bid absorption has preceded short-term recoveries, a pattern that could repeat if buyers continue to defend this zone.

Bitcoin orderbook liquidity delta chart. Source: CoinGlass

That being said, futures trader Byzantine General cautioned that rising open interest cuts both ways. The analyst said,

“Liquidations data suggests that there's a good amount of vulnerable longs in there. I could see a little bounce here at 90k, but ultimately it makes sense to me that it takes out those local lows around 86k.”

