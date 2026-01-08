Bitcoin (BTC) is still in line for new long-term lows as analysis dismisses recent BTC price gains as a bearish “reset.”

Key points:

Bitcoin bears appear in control on shorter and longer timeframes as traders see no reason to alter bearish takes.

One forecast maintains that BTC price will return to last April’s lows around $75,000.

A break through the 2026 open may be required for market consolidation.

Bitcoin trader says $76,000 “is coming”

Bitcoin traders are struggling to construct a bull case based on BTC price behavior so far in 2026.

$BTC Open Interest making new highs while price is slowly drifting lower, Coinbase has deep discount, bears dominating here. pic.twitter.com/UFQd1ozQbu — exitpump (@exitpumpBTC) January 8, 2026

After nearly reaching $95,000, BTC/USD is back near its yearly open, per data from TradingView, threatening to give up $90,000 on intraday timeframes.

“The first breakout attempt for $BTC is a certified rejection,” Keith Alan, cofounder of trading resource Material Indicators, wrote in a response on X.

Alan, who this week warned of bearish forces playing out on high timeframes, said that “sights are set on a cluster of technical support in the $87.5k - $89k range.”

“With a macro Death Cross developing on the Weekly chart later this month, I view any pump we may get from here as a sell the rip event, until I see any evidence why it shouldn’t be,” he added.

BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Keith Alan/X



Alan is far from alone when it comes to misgivings about BTC price strength.

Trader Roman, who warned about a macro breakdown on BTC/USD throughout 2025, has doubled down on a near-term target of $76,000 — a level last seen in April.

“Now at 89k and lower coming,” he told X followers Thursday.

“I still believe 76k is coming and all this sideways movement is just a reset to get there. I don’t see any signs of reversal and HTF is still very bearish.”

BTC/USD three-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

BTC price rebound: No pain, no gain

Continuing, others found little reason to believe that the January trading range would remain intact going forward, instead favoring fresh volatility.

Related: Bitcoin price may bottom at $88K next cycle if last CME gap stays open

“As we speak, it is unlikely that the monthly low (and high) holds,” trader Daan Crypto Trades concluded in an X post.

“100% of months in the past 2 years have seen a larger wick below the monthly candle than this one. This is why a candle going straight up from its open, is often a reason to be cautious later on.”

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X



January’s low currently stands at just under $87,500. Daan Crypto Trades argued that it would, in fact, be better for BTC/USD to break below it to form a firmer foundation for a long-term rebound.

“Personally I'd prefer it more if we took out those lows to get all these warnings out of the way so price can start finding a floor later on. Otherwise you just risk reversing later on anyways,” he added.



