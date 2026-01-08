Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below $90,000 Thursday as market participants see a classic short-term target coming next.
Key points:
Bitcoin dices with the 21-day moving average trendline as it fills open gaps in CME futures markets.
One gap remaining could see the price return to $88,000 next.
If the market reverses higher without filling it, that $88,000 gap could mark the bottom of the next BTC price cycle, says analysis.
Bitcoin price gives up $90,000
Data from TradingView showed new local lows of $89,530 on Bitstamp during the Asia trading session.
Bitcoin stayed in step with gold as both assets cooled their new-year rebound, which received a push courtesy of geopolitical tensions around Venezuela.
“Important day on $BTC,” crypto trader, analyst and entrepreneur Michaël van de Poppe wrote in his latest analysis on X.
Van de Poppe reported a retest of the 21-day moving average (MA) at $88,900.
“It's hit the 21-Day MA and briefly dipped beneath this level,” he continued.
“That's not bad, it can take liquidity, although I'd favor Bitcoin to hold this level.”
Exchange order-book liquidity led trader Daan Crypto Trades to flag $89,000 and $92,000 as lines in the sand.
“As price is back in the middle of its larger range I wouldn't be surprised to see it chop around this region until the end of the week,” he said.
Bitcoin futures gaps: One down, one to go
An important focus on low timeframes was the fate of the open “gap” on CME Group’s Bitcoin futures market.
Formed over the new year period, the gaps often dictate short-term BTC price targets, with BTC/USD “filling” one of them with the latest move lower.
“Are we heading for a deeper move to fill the next CME gap around $88K?” crypto education resource Coin Bureau queried in an X reaction.
Filling the second gap would take the price back near $88,200.
Commenting, pseudonymous analyst CW, a contributor to onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant, called the outstanding gap a "potential risk.”
“For a stable upward trend, it's best to eliminate this risk and then start the rally,” he told X followers Wednesday.
“However, if this gap isn't filled, it means the bottom of the next cycle will likely be near this point.”
