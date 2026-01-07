Bitcoin (BTC) faces a new “battle” for control before bulls trigger the next round of BTC price gains — but the long-term outlook is grim.

Bitcoin short-term and long-term perspectives contrast as bears stay in control on high timeframes.

A golden cross on the day chart does not cancel out short signals for the rest of the year.

A new all-time high is “not likely” as a result.

$87,500 retest next stop for BTC price

In his latest X analysis on Wednesday, Keith Alan, cofounder of trading resource Material Indicators, forecast a retest of the 2026 yearly open.

Bitcoin price action is now caught in a tussle between buyers and sellers — but a return to $87,500 is “not a matter of if, but when,” Alan says.

BTC/USDT order-book data with whale activity. Source: Keith Alan/X



Pointing to Material Indicators’ proprietary trading tools, he revealed that bulls are trying to preserve support at $92,000.

“FireCharts shows a realtime battle unfolding in the $BTC order book,” he commented.



“Bulls are trying to defend support at the 2026-01-05 Timescape Level, but Whales appear to be looking for a support test closer to the Yearly Open before a Golden Cross forms on the D chart to trigger the next rally.”

BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Keith Alan/X



That cross involves the 21-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) — the former crossing above the latter would indicate renewed strength on lower timeframes.

Before that, however, a support retest of the yearly open is on the wall.

“The battle for it is happening right now,” Alan continued while discussing the situation.

“If it doesn't happen in the next 24 hours, I expect it will happen after the Death Cross forms on the Weekly chart, around the middle of the month.”

BTC/USD one-day chart with 21, 50-week SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Bitcoin, Ether at “critical inflection points”

Zooming out, other findings had little inspiration for Bitcoin optimists on multimonth timeframes and further out.

Multiple “short” signals, trading tools stated, mean that BTC/USD is unlikely to make new all-time highs before 2027.

“A lot can happen in 6 months that could invalidate it, but at the moment, it’s easy to build a case for price to drop after this current pump loses momentum,” Alan wrote about the six-month chart.

The research held similar conclusions about largest altcoin Ether (ETH), describing both coins as being “at critical inflection points.”

For a true turnaround, one-week relative strength index (RSI) values above 41/100, along with weekly closes above the 50-week SMA at $101,500, are needed.

BTC/USD one-week chart with 50SMA, RSI data. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

