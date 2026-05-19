Canaan’s self-mining hashrate surges 66%

Source: Canaan
“Although average Bitcoin prices and hashprice declined significantly quarter-over-quarter, our bitcoin production experienced a comparatively smaller decrease, reflecting the resilience of our mining operations and continued hashrate deployment,” Jin (James) Cheng, chief financial officer of Canaan, said.
A $25 million inventory write-down weighed on the quarter’s gross loss of $23 million, while loss from operations reached $54.3 million.
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Canaan expanded its self-mining footprint to 11 exahashes per second of installed computing power, a 66% jump from a year earlier. The company held 1,808 Bitcoin on its balance sheet as of March 31, valued at approximately $121 million.
In the quarter, Canaan also completed the acquisition of Cipher Mining’s 49% stake in three West Texas joint venture projects totaling roughly 4.4 EH/s in hashrate capacity and 120 megawatts of power. The deal, closed through a share issuance rather than cash, gives Canaan access to power rates below three cents per kilowatt-hour on the ERCOT grid.
Looking ahead, Canaan guided Q2 revenues between $35 million and $45 million, a further sequential decline.
Canaan shares closed down 3.54% at $0.4827 on Monday, shedding a further 7.71% in pre-market trading to $0.4455, according to Yahoo Finance.
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Across the sector, major miners including Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, CleanSpark and TeraWulf all reported widening losses in Q1. MARA topped the group with a $1.3 billion net loss, roughly $1 billion of it tied to non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on its Bitcoin holdings.
As mining margins compress, a growing number of miners are pivoting toward AI and high-performance computing as an alternative revenue stream. On Monday, HIVE Digital Technologies announced plans to build a 320-megawatt AI data center campus near Toronto, capable of supporting more than 100,000 GPUs at full build-out.
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