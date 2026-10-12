The Bitcoin mining industry needs roughly $50 billion to complete planned AI infrastructure projects, with IREN, Riot Platforms and HIVE Digital facing major funding gaps.

Bitcoin mining companies expanding into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing face sharply different borrowing costs as lenders scrutinize large-scale data center projects, adding to the industry’s growing financing challenges.

According to the latest Miner Weekly newsletter from BlocksBridge Consulting, securing major AI customers has only been part of the challenge for miners. Companies must also raise billions of dollars to purchase computing equipment, build facilities and secure the power infrastructure needed to fulfill their contracts.

“[B]ig lenders have become more selective about data center loans and decisions increasingly depend on the customer, the contract and the path to completion,” BlocksBridge said.

IREN, which has expanded from Bitcoin mining into AI infrastructure, illustrates the differences in financing costs. The company secured a $3.65 billion GPU financing package in June at a blended interest rate of 6%, followed by a separate $2.4 billion financing arrangement in August at a fixed rate of 9%. The two agreements cover different projects, so they’re not directly comparable, but they show how borrowing costs can vary even within the same company.

Financing arrangements can also carry costs beyond interest payments. In a separate transaction involving Cipher Digital, Google agreed to backstop $1.4 billion in lease obligations in exchange for warrants representing 5.4% of Cipher’s equity, subject to certain adjustments. Exercising those warrants could dilute existing shareholders.

The financing requirements highlight a broader challenge for Bitcoin miners entering the AI market. Even companies with multibillion-dollar customer contracts may need substantial additional capital before their data centers become operational.

Related: Hut 8, IREN deals lift AI-focused Bitcoin mining stocks

Bitcoin miners face massive AI funding gap

The differences in financing costs come as Bitcoin miners take on billions of dollars in debt to fund their AI expansion plans. At the height of the Bitcoin bull market last October, VanEck data showed that miners’ debt had surged roughly 500% from the second quarter of 2024.

Ironically, capital requirements have continued to grow during the Bitcoin bear market as miners shift away from BTC mining amid deteriorating economics. A June 2026 analysis by BlocksBridge Consulting, citing VanEck data, estimated that publicly traded Bitcoin miners needed roughly $50 billion to complete their planned AI infrastructure projects, including a $21.1 billion funding gap at IREN alone.

Riot Platforms and HIVE Digital also face substantial funding requirements, estimated at $7.2 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively.

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