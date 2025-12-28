Bitcoin (BTC) has outperformed gold and silver by several orders of magnitude since 2015, racking up a 27,701% gain, compared to silver’s 405% gain and gold’s 283% appreciation during the same period, according to author and analyst Adam Livingston.

“Even ignoring the first six years of Bitcoin's existence, for the crybabies who whine about the timeframe comparison, gold and silver drastically underperform the apex asset,” Livingston said in an X post.

Gold advocate Peter Schiff, one of Bitcoin’s harshest critics, chimed in, telling Livingston that he should compare these assets over the last four years instead of 10. “Times have changed. Bitcoin's time has passed,” Schiff said.

The price performance of Bitcoin compared to gold and silver since 2015. Source: Adam Livingston

Matt Golliher, the co-founder of the Bitcoin wealth management company Orange Horizon Wealth, responded that commodity prices tend to “converge” toward production costs over the long term.

“When the price increases, production of it increases, inflating the supply faster and bringing the price back down. Unless, of course, it has a fixed supply,” Golliher said.

“There are now sources of gold and silver that were not profitable to bring to market a year ago that are now quite profitable at current prices,” he added.

The debate between precious metals advocates and Bitcoiners over which asset is a better long-term store of value continues to flare up, as precious metals experience a historic surge in prices, while BTC stalls and the US dollar declines by 10% against major fiat currencies.

The price of gold hit a new all-time high of about $4,533 per ounce in 2025, and silver, which is not shown, also hit an all-time high of nearly $80 per ounce in 2025. Source: TradingView

The US dollar is ending 2025 on a bad note, and Fed easing policy will drive scarce assets higher

The US dollar is on track for its worst year in a decade, according to media host Ethan Ralph, who cited a near 10% drop in the US Dollar Index (DXY) in 2025.

The DXY tracks the strength of the dollar relative to a basket of major fiat currencies, including the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, the Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and the Swiss franc.

The DXY dropped by nearly 10% in 2025. Source: Barchart

The declining value of the dollar and inflationary monetary policy from the United States Federal Reserve will be a positive catalyst for scarce asset prices, including gold, silver, and BTC, according to analyst Arthur Hayes.

