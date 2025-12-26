Bitcoin (BTC) aimed for $90,000 on Boxing Day as precious metals set yet another all-time high.

Key points:

Bitcoin seeks a retest of $90,000 as TradFi markets return after the Christmas break.

Gold and silver waste no time in setting new all-time highs, continuing a historic bull run.

BTC price action attempts to ditch a downtrend in place since October.

Bitcoin traders look to options expiry relief

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD was up more than 2% on the day, with the Asia trading session sustaining the upside.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Ahead of the Wall Street open, traders eyed a giant Bitcoin options expiry event worth nearly $24 billion.

As Cointelegraph reported, this was viewed as a chance for the market to reset, paving the way for price strength.

“As these contracts roll off, the hedging pressure that’s been keeping price compressed starts to disappear,” trader BitBull commented in a post on X.

“After that, price action reflects real positioning again, not derivatives mechanics. That’s when direction usually becomes clearer.”

Total BTC options open interest (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



BitBull described recent BTC price action as lacking an “organic” component thanks to the influence of options.

Crypto trader, analyst and entrepreneur Michaël van de Poppe said that he saw conditions for crypto improving after the new year.

“January is a period where asset managers are reallocating their assets. If you look at most of the charts, where would you go?” he wrote on X.

“For sure, nothing in commodities, they are well due for a correction. For sure, not tech stocks, as they are already on a tear and risk is relatively high. But yes, indices are still fine, and mostly, it's Crypto and Bitcoin.”

XAG/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Van de Poppe referred to outperformance on both gold and silver, which continued on the day with new record highs for both.

Silver had already overtaken Bitcoin by market cap to become the world’s third-largest asset, with gold on top and Nvidia at number two, per rankings from Infinite Market Cap.

Top assets by market cap (screenshot). Source: Infinite Market Cap

BTC price analysis: Daily close “key” for breakout

“Rangebound,” meanwhile, continued to characterize short-term Bitcoin market moves.

Never short a boring market pic.twitter.com/8ToFRKZacL — exitpump (@exitpumpBTC) December 26, 2025

With both long and short entries difficult to judge, even the trip to near $90,000 sparked liquidations worth over $200 million in 24 hours, per data from CoinGlass.

Crypto total liquidations (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



“The daily close is key,” analytics account Crypto Ideology argued on the day, showing price attempting to escape a two-month downtrend.

“A confirmed breakout opens a move toward $95k, where the real test lies. Acceptance above $95k would likely lead to a move toward the weekly MA50, around the 100k zone.”

BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Crypto Ideology/X



Bitcoin’s 50-day simple (SMA) and exponential (EMA) moving averages stood at $91,458 and $92,651, respectively, at the time of writing.

Van de Poppe described crypto as “significantly undervalued and mispriced,” eyeing a return of liquidity and a rematch with all-time highs “in the coming months.”

