Bitcoin (BTC) staged a quick rally to $90,600 on Wednesday, but the gains evaporated as the US Federal Reserve decision to forgo an interest rate cut was announced. Despite the whipsaw price action from Bitcoin, data shows traders eyeing a potential move to $93,500. One analyst said that the price level stands out as a key liquidation zone, with over $4 billion in leveraged short positions at risk of liquidation.

Potential short liquidations set a $93,500 price target for Bitcoin

According to crypto trader Mark Cullen, the $93,500 level stands out on Bitcoin’s exchange liquidation map. Cullen noted that this price zone carries a visible “Come get me!” signal, with the liquidation level sticking out like a “sore thumb.”

Bitcoin exchange liquidation map. Source: CoinGlass

CoinGlass data indicated that $4.5 billion in cumulative short positions clustered around $93,500. If Bitcoin pushes into that range, forced liquidations may accelerate price action, turning a slower rally into a fast one driven by shorts covering.

However, underlying participation remains uneven. The Coinbase Bitcoin premium index, which tracks US spot demand via the exchange, is still deeply negative. This suggests the rally is being driven more by futures and leverage than by strong spot buying from US investors.

Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Index. Source: CoinGlass

“Risk-off” signal is still on despite the bounce

Crypto analyst Leo Ruga highlighted that both the Composite (which includes SPX, GOLD, Crude oil, and DXY) vs BTC risk oscillator and onchain pressure oscillator are aligned in risk-off territory. The risk oscillator currently sits near 52, while onchain pressure remains elevated above 34, levels associated with market stress rather than trend expansion.

BTC Composite and Risk Oscillator. Source: Leo Ruga/CryptoQuant

Ruga noted that for a sustained recovery, selling pressure must run out. Until then, a strong bullish trend may fail to persist.

Analyst Pelin Ay said that the Whale Ratio is sending a neutral-to-cautious signal rather than a clear accumulation cue. At present, the ratio sits near its 100-day moving average but remains well below extreme levels.

Bitcoin exchange Whale Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant

This suggests whales are not selling, but they are also not positioning for price expansion. Without a decisive movement in the Whale Ratio, volatility may persist without a strong directional bias.

