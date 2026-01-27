Bitcoin (BTC) bear market comparisons are growing as the weekly BTC price chart repeats April 2022.

Key points:

Two long-term BTC price trend lines stage a bearish crossover for the first time since April 2022.

Last time, Bitcoin took around seven months before it hit a long-term bottom.

Against silver, BTC is already at its 2022 bear market bottom level.

Bitcoin “bull market” moving averages flip bearish

New market coverage from trader and analyst Rekt Capital reveals a bearish crossover involving two key BTC/USD trendlines.

Bitcoin is raising fresh questions over a new bear market beginning after its 21-week exponential moving average (EMA) crossed beneath its 50-week equivalent.

The event, which completed at the latest weekly candle close, last occurred in April 2022.

“The Bitcoin Bull Market EMAs have officially crossed over,” Rekt Capital confirmed Monday.

BTC/USD one-week chart with 21, 50EMA. Source: Rekt Capital/X



2022 was Bitcoin’s last true bear market year, coming on schedule in accordance with its four-year price cycle. BTC/USD took until November to find a macro bottom, which came in at $15,600 — a level that has never since been challenged.

The EMA cross has now triggered for the first time in four years, lending weight to 2026 following the four-year pattern and producing a textbook bear market.

As Cointelegraph reported, despite debate over the four-year cycle’s validity given lackluster price action in Q4 2025, bottom targets include a battle for $65,000.



BTC vs. silver echoes 2022 FTX bear market bottom

Continuing the 2022 theme, trader Daan Crypto Trades drew attention to Bitcoin’s overall weakness against precious metals — specifically, silver.

Measured against silver, BTC is now back at levels seen at the end of its last bear market, when the collapse of major crypto exchange FTX sparked a mass crypto crash.

“$BTC is now trading at FTX collapse levels relative to $SILVER,” Daan Crypto Trades told X followers Tuesday, calling the chart “insane.”

“It has also taken silver about half the time to make this move, compared to BTC's entire bull trend this cycle. We're getting to 2017-2020 levels on the BTC/Silver ratio.”

BTC/USD vs. silver three-day chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X



The post acknowledged that both Bitcoin and silver had made major gains in US dollar terms since that time, regardless of the current ratio readings.

“Which also just shows what the real reason is for these moves. Depreciation in fiat,” it concluded.

Earlier this month, an analysis argued that Bitcoin had already lost its battle to beat gold as a hedge against fiat currency debasement.



