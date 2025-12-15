Bitget has launched a private beta for a new TradFi trading feature that gives crypto users access to forex, commodities and stock derivatives contracts using stablecoins as collateral.

The feature will allow Bitget users to trade major fiat currency pairs, gold and other derivatives alongside crypto spot and derivatives products on the same platform. Trades will be margined and settled with Tether’s USDt (USDT), allowing users to access traditional trading markets without the need to open a separate brokerage account or convert currencies.

According to Monday’s announcement, use of the feature is limited to selected users and is being rolled out in a testing phase, with access restricted as Bitget evaluates performance and risk controls across the new markets.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said integrating cryptocurrency, gold, stocks, forex and commodities under one system is “historic.”

Founded in 2018, Bitget is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading and related cryptocurrency services to users worldwide.

According to CoinMarketCap, the exchange ranks sixth among the top exchanges by crypto spot trading volume and among the top five derivatives exchanges, with about $1.8 billion in daily spot volume and nearly $12 billion in derivatives volume.

Bitget said its derivatives product operates under the oversight of Mauritius’ Financial Services Commission and offers leveraged exposure of up to 500 times.

Top crypto exchanges by spot trading volume. Source: CoinMarketCap

In July, Bitget added support for tokenized stocks on its onchain platform through an integration with xStocks, allowing users to gain blockchain-based exposure to equities such as Tesla, Nvidia, Apple and Strategy.

Related: Standard Chartered, Coinbase deepen alliance to build institutional crypto infrastructure

Crypto exchanges integrate TradFi products

Other digital-asset exchanges are also exploring the integration of traditional financial products into crypto trading.

In April, Kraken began rolling out commission-free trading for more than 11,000 US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds. Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi said at the time the company’s move into equities reflects growing demand for a single platform that can support trading across crypto and traditional assets, and aligns with a longer-term shift toward tokenized, blockchain-based markets.

Kraken expands to stocks and ETFs. Source: Kraken

In July, Bybit launched a TradFi trading feature that allows users to access gold, forex, commodities, indexes and derivatives products directly within its app. The product uses a single account and crypto wallet to trade both crypto and traditional markets, including access to dozens of stock derivatives tied to major global companies.

Meanwhile, traditional brokerage platforms are beginning to integrate crypto assets and digital asset infrastructure, reflecting a parallel push from the financial sector. Interactive Brokers recently signaled the possible launch of a proprietary stablecoin that could be used to fund brokerage accounts.

The brokerage company, which said it was still evaluating the proposal, works with crypto infrastructure providers Paxos and Zero Hash.

Magazine: Big questions: Would Bitcoin survive a 10-year power outage?