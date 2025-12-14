Standard Chartered and Coinbase have expanded their partnership to build crypto infrastructure for institutional clients.

As part of the partnership, the duo will explore offerings across trading, prime services, custody, staking and lending, the British multinational bank announced on Friday.

“We aim to explore how the two organisations can support secure, transparent and interoperable solutions that meet the highest standards of security and compliance,” Margaret Harwood-Jones, global head of financing and securities services at Standard Chartered, said.

The two firms said the partnership combines Standard Chartered’s cross-border banking and custody expertise with Coinbase’s institutional crypto platform. The goal is to develop an integrated suite of services that allows institutions to trade and manage digital assets within a secure and compliant framework.

Standard Chartered, Coinbase build on Singapore partnership

The announcement builds on an existing relationship in Singapore, where Standard Chartered already provides banking connectivity for Coinbase, enabling real-time Singapore dollar transfers for the exchange’s customers.

Last year, Crypto.com also partnered with Standard Chartered to roll out global retail banking services that allow users in more than 90 countries to deposit and withdraw US dollars, euros and UAE dirhams through its app.

Meanwhile, Coinbase is set to announce new products next week that could include prediction markets and tokenized stocks.

Bank regulator clears path for crypto trust banks

On Friday, the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency conditionally approved national trust bank charter applications for five companies linked to the digital asset sector.

The approvals cover BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets and Paxos, which plan to convert existing state-chartered trust companies into national trust banks, as well as new applicants Circle and Ripple.

