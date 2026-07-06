Market structure bill awaiting Senate approval

Prediction market traders see about a 48% chance for passage of the Clarity Act by year end. Source: Polymarket
The latest buy means Bitmine holds about 4.8% of the token’s total supply, or roughly 121 million ETH. Strategy on Monday reported selling $216 million worth of BTC to fund its dividend payments, reducing its total holdings to 843,775 Bitcoin.
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The CLARITY Act, under consideration in the US Senate, is expected to be one of the most significant pieces of legislation affecting the crypto industry, giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more authority in regulating and overseeing digital assets.
Republican lawmakers are pushing for a vote on the bill once the chamber returns from their state work periods next week, but it’s unclear whether enough Democrats will sign onto the legislation without clear provisions on ethics. The CLARITY ACT will need 60 votes to pass in the Senate, where Republicans hold a slim majority.
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