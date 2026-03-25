Bitmine Immersion Technologies has launched MAVAN, an institutional-grade Ethereum staking platform that will run validator infrastructure for its own holdings and external clients.

Staking involves locking up Ether to help validate transactions on the network in exchange for rewards.

The rollout takes advantage of Bitmine’s position as the largest public company holder of Ether (ETH), with more than 3.1 million ETH already staked. MAVAN, or Made in America Validator Network, is the company’s proprietary Ethereum staking platform.

The platform was initially developed to support Bitmine’s existing Ethereum treasury and is now being opened to institutional clients and custodians, who are expected to bring additional ETH holdings onto the platform in the coming weeks.

Bitmine said it staked 101,776 ETH over the past week and plans to continue increasing the amount allocated to MAVAN as it moves to stake most of its remaining Ether holdings. The company estimates staking rewards could approach $300 million annually based on current yields.

The new staking platform will use US-based infrastructure alongside a globally distributed setup and is expected to be expanded onto additional proof-of-stake networks and blockchain services.

Bitmine is targeting institutions, custodians and exchanges, with backing from investors including ARK Invest, Founders Fund, Kraken, Pantera Capital, Digital Currency Group and Galaxy Digital.

According to data from CoinGecko, Bitmine currently holds 4,660,903 ETH, has added 238,244 ETH over the past 30 days, and accounts for approximately 3.86% of the total Ether supply.

The company said it plans to continue increasing its Ether holdings, with a stated goal of acquiring 5% of the total ETH supply.

Top 10 Ethereum treasury companies. Source: CoinGecko

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Institutional demand reshapes Ethereum staking infrastructure

Ethereum staking has become increasingly tailored to institutional users, as demand grows for yield alongside compliant, institution-grade infrastructure.

In February, Lido, the largest liquid staking protocol, introduced a modular upgrade that allows institutions to customize staking setups, including validator configuration and withdrawal parameters. Konstantin Lomashuk, a founding contributor at Lido, said institutional users already make up a significant share of its total value locked, with demand continuing to grow.

The trend extends to the protocol level. The same month, the Ethereum Foundation announced it had begun staking part of its treasury, with plans to allocate around 70,000 ETH to validators and direct rewards toward ecosystem development.

Staking is also being integrated into investment products. In October, Grayscale introduced staking for its Ether ETFs, allowing the funds to generate income from staking. Earlier this month, BlackRock debuted the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust (ETHB), a Nasdaq-listed product that combines spot Ether exposure with staking-based yield.

Ether was trading around $2,164 at last look, up roughly 4.6% over the past year, according to CoinGecko data. The asset has remained well below its mid-2025 highs above $4,000.

Ethereum price chart over the past year. Source: CoinGecko

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