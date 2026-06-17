Onchain stocks building momentum

Source: RWA.xyz
The launch comes a week after Blockchain.com introduced a SpaceX-linked perpetual contract for institutional clients, expanding its push into tokenized and traditional financial markets.
Related: Tokenization could push DeFi assets to $2.7T by 2030: Standard Chartered
The tokenized equities market has grown rapidly this year. RWA.xyz data shows tokenized equities hold roughly $1.57 billion in distributed value, up nearly fivefold from about $330 million a year ago.
The market includes tokenized shares of public companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and private firms. Among the largest tokenized equity assets by value are Strategy, Circle, Nvidia and Exodus shares.
Source: RWA.xyz
Competition has been intensifing as crypto exchanges and wallet providers race to offer onchain access to traditional financial assets. Earlier this month, Exodus launched a marketplace for more than 200 tokenized stocks, ETFs and other real-world assets through a separate partnership with Ondo Finance.
Several crypto platforms also introduced products tied to SpaceX's IPO, ranging from tokenized IPO access and pre-IPO contracts to perpetual futures linked to the company's shares. Binance said its SpaceX tokenized IPO offering attracted more than $557 million in USDC deposits from users seeking exposure to the listing.
However, the SpaceX IPO also highlighted some of the sector's challenges. Several exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, Bitget Wallet and MEXC, were forced to cancel tokenized SpaceX offerings and issue refunds after failing to secure share allocations. Many of those products relied on Kraken-owned xStocks for distribution and settlement infrastructure.
The IPO was reportedly nearly four times oversubscribed, attracting more than $250 billion in investor demand for a $75 billion offering, according to Reuters.
Magazine: Bitcoin, the ‘canary in the coal mine,’ XRP transaction demand falls 91.5%: Market Moves
More on the subject