Boerse Stuttgart Group, operator of one of Europe’s largest stock exchanges, said it will merge its cryptocurrency business with Frankfurt-based digital asset trading firm Tradias in a strategic move to expand its presence in institutional crypto markets.

The transaction will consolidate roughly 300 employees under a joint management team from both companies, according to a Friday announcement.

The combined unit aims to cover multiple digital asset services, including brokerage, trading, custody, staking and tokenized assets. It will serve banks, brokers, and other financial institutions across Europe, providing fully regulated crypto infrastructure, the announcement states.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Boerse Stuttgart and Tradias representatives declined to comment to Cointelegraph on the deal’s terms. Bloomberg reported the transaction could value Tradias at around 200 million euros ($237 million) and the combined entity at more than 500 million euros ($593 million).

MiCA-compliant crypto custodian joins forces with BaFin-licensed bank

Boerse Stuttgart has been developing its regulated crypto infrastructure through its Boerse Stuttgart Digital arm, which provides trading, brokerage and custody services in accordance with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

In 2025, Boerse Stuttgart reported tripling crypto trading volumes, accounting for a quarter of its total revenues in 2024. CEO Matthias Voelkel expressed a bullish stance on crypto and disclosed personal Bitcoin (BTC) holdings at the time.

The platform’s existing footprint in regulated digital assets positions the exchange group to expand offerings by combining technology with Tradias’ execution capabilities.

Operating as the digital assets arm of Bankhaus Scheich, Tradias is licensed as a securities trading bank by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

“With the planned merger of Boerse Stuttgart Digital and Tradias, Boerse Stuttgart Group is driving the development and consolidation of the European crypto market,” CEO Voelkel said.

“We have built strong growth momentum in recent years. By merging with Boerse Stuttgart Digital, we will take the next logical step in our corporate development,” Tradias founder Christopher Beck noted, adding:

“Together, we will cover the entire value chain for digital assets and create a new European champion with significantly greater reach, strategic depth, and creative power for further market consolidation.”

