Schwab brings crypto to the mainstream

Source: Charles Schwab
The service will carry a fee of 75 basis points per transaction and will initially exclude residents of New York and Louisiana. The launch expands Schwab’s existing crypto offerings, which already cover ETFs, futures and digital asset funds.
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When a traditional broker of Schwab’s scale integrates crypto directly into standard brokerage accounts, it brings digital assets into mainstream investing for millions of ordinary investors, Chinese-language crypto news account HashNews wrote on X.
The user noted that for investors with 401(k)s and standard brokerage accounts, buying Bitcoin becomes as straightforward as buying Apple stock, reducing the friction that previously pushed retail investors toward dedicated crypto exchanges or indirect exposure through Grayscale products and ETFs.
“This isn't a trading call,” HashNews said. “It’s a signal at the infrastructure level: Crypto assets are shifting from ‘alternative investments’ to ‘standard allocations,’” it added.
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Last month, Schwab reported record first-quarter net income of $2.5 billion, or $1.37 per diluted share, up 30% year-over-year, as total net revenues climbed 16% to $6.5 billion.
Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.43, up 38% from a year earlier, while total client assets grew 19% to $11.77 trillion across 39.1 million active brokerage accounts.
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