Stablecoins emerge as payment rails for AI agents

Source: Yahoo Finance
Related: Why stablecoins and SWIFT may have to coexist
Circle’s launch comes as crypto companies increasingly position stablecoins and blockchain networks as financial infrastructure for AI agents.
In March, MoonPay released an open-source wallet standard designed to let AI agents manage funds and execute transactions across blockchains through a shared wallet framework with built-in policy controls and encrypted key storage. That same month, BitGo launched an AI-focused developer tool that allows AI agents and assistants to access wallet tools, API resources and technical documentation through natural-language prompts.
Visa also introduced a command-line tool for AI-driven payments without exposing API keys, while Stripe-backed Tempo launched a blockchain and payments protocol designed for stablecoin transactions between autonomous software systems.
Meanwhile, Coinbase said its Ethereum layer-2 network Base was upgrading infrastructure for an “AI agent economy,” with plans focused on stablecoin payments, tokenized assets and developer tools for autonomous software systems.
Last week, Exodus launched XO Cash, a Solana-based stablecoin and developer toolkit designed to let AI agents make payments through agent-linked wallets with configurable spending controls and access to Visa payment rails.
The growing push toward AI-driven automation has already begun to reshape company workforces. Earlier this month, Coinbase said it would cut roughly 14% of its staff, as CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to advances in AI as one of the factors changing how its teams operate.
Source: Brian Armstrong
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