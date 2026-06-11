Private markets tend to outperform over time

OpenAI's warning to investors on buying tokenized shares. Source: OpenAI Newsroom
The underlying infrastructure of the venture's blockchain will be operated by SIX Digital Exchange, a subsidiary of Switzerland's stock exchange operator, SIX Group. Citi said it is already in discussions with several large private companies about making their shares available on the platform.
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Growing interest in pre-IPO investing reflects a broader shift toward private markets, where companies are staying private for longer and generating more of their value before reaching public exchanges.
Last December, the American Investment Council published a report citing PitchBook data showing that private equity outperformed the S&P 500 index across five-, 10-, 15- and 20-year investment horizons. This was seen despite the index delivering stronger returns over shorter time periods.
Private equity has outperformed the broader market over longer time horizons. Source: American Investment Council
At the time, American Investment Council President and CEO Will Dunham argued that private equity's long-term outperformance strengthened the case for expanding retail access through investment vehicles such as 401(k) plans.
The sector's strong returns, coupled with the trend of companies staying private for longer, have fueled investor interest in pre-IPO opportunities and heightened anticipation for major public listings.
The frenzy surrounding SpaceX’s IPO underscores the trend, with Bloomberg reporting that retail investors alone have placed more than $70 billion in orders for Friday's offering as of Thursday. Elon Musk’s rocket and AI company is targeting a valuation of $1.8 trillion after its public debut.
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