Coinbase says AWS failures affected multiple data center zones 

Source: Coinbase Support
Coinbase said in a later update that the disruption began around 8:00 pm ET on May 7, when its systems flagged high error rates across multiple services. The exchange said it traced the errors to AWS failures in Availability Zone use1-az4 in the US-EAST-1 Region, referring to a separate data center cluster within AWS’s Northern Virginia cloud region.
The company said its systems are designed to withstand an outage in a single AWS Availability Zone and recover quickly if one occurs. However, Coinbase said it observed failures affecting multiple AWS zones, meaning more than one such data center cluster, which caused an extended outage of core trading services.
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Coinbase said the primary issue has been fully resolved and that its team will conduct a full analysis. The exchange said details may change as its investigation progresses and as AWS publishes its official retrospective.
Coinbase directed Cointelegraph to its existing public updates when asked for additional comment.
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