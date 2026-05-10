Bloomberg reported Digital Asset Holdings is raising money at a $2B valuation in a round led by a16z Crypto, which comes less than a year after an earlier nine-figure round.

Digital Asset Holdings, the enterprise blockchain company behind the Canton Network, a permissioned blockchain network for financial institutions with privacy features, is reportedly raising fresh capital at a $2 billion valuation.

The $300 million round is being led by venture capital firm a16z crypto, and is expected to close in several weeks, according to Bloomberg, which cited unidentified people with knowledge of the deal.

The report comes less than a year after Digital Asset announced it had raised $135 million in a strategic funding round led by DRW Venture Capital and Tradeweb Markets. A company spokesman on Sunday declined to comment in response to an email query from Cointelegraph.

In December, Digital Asset, the Canton Network and Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) announced a partnership to enable the tokenization of DTCC-custodied assets on the Canton Network.

Canton Network topology. Source: Canton Network Whitepaper

Last week, DTCC announced plans to pilot trading of tokenized versions of some of the $114 trillion in liquid assets that it custodies beginning in July with a goal of a full service launch in October.

Related: Canton, ZKsync clash over how blockchains enforce rules

Financial institutions are onboarding or experimenting with Canton Network

While the Canton Network has drawn mixed reactions from the crypto community over its role in the blockchain ecosystem and its level of decentralization, it continues to onboard global financial institutions, banks and government entities.

In March, financial rating agency Moody’s deployed its ratings data on the network, allowing financial institutions to use the data directly within blockchain workflows, making it the first credit ratings firm to publish its data onchain, according to an announcement from the firm.

In April, Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (JSCC), a financial clearinghouse and settlement service for equities, commodities and derivatives, announced it was testing onchain government bonds on the Network.

More specifically, JSCC is testing whether ownership of Japan’s government bonds can be transferred onchain and used as digital collateral.

The Canton Coin's price action since December 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Earlier this month, Swiss crypto bank Amina, announced custody and trading support for Canton Coin, the utility token of the Canton Network.

Amina is the first bank regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to announce support for the Canton token, according to an announcement from the crypto bank.

Magazine: One metric shows crypto is now in a bear market: Carl Moon