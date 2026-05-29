South Korea's Virtual Asset User Protection Act took effect in 2024. Source: Financial Services Commission
Seoul has also moved to gradually open the door to greater institutional and corporate participation in digital assets, creating new opportunities for traditional financial firms to expand into the regulated crypto sector.
In February, Mirae Asset Consulting agreed to acquire a 92.06% stake in Korbit for 133.48 billion won (about $93 million), effectively taking control of the smaller exchange as part of its broader digital asset strategy.
This month, Hana Financial Group said it plans to invest about 1.003 trillion won ($668 million) to acquire a 6.55% stake in Dunamu, operator of Upbit, one of the country’s largest crypto exchanges.
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