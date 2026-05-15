Korean financial giants deepen bets on crypto exchanges

South Korea's Financial Services Commission details strengthened 2026 AML oversight. Source: FSC
Even so, Coinone remains one of the country’s five main won-trading venues, alongside Upbit, Bithumb, Korbit and Gopax, making any sizable reported stake a potential entry point in one of Asia’s most important crypto markets.
Related: South Korea crypto holdings halve in a year as investors turn to stock market
The reported approach follows earlier interest from other global players this year. In January, several local outlets reported that Coinbase was weighing an equity investment in Coinone, as its controlling shareholder explored a partial sale; however, no Coinbase deal was announced.
Cointelegraph reached out to Korea Investment & Securities for comment, but did not receive a response by publication. OKX declined to comment on the matter.
Domestic financial groups, meanwhile, are moving aggressively to lock down platforms of their own. In February, Mirae Asset Consulting agreed to buy a 92.06% stake in Korbit for 133.48 billion won (about $93 million), effectively taking control of the smaller exchange as part of Mirae Asset Group’s digital asset push.
On Friday, Hana Financial Group said it will invest roughly 1.003 trillion won (about $668 million) to acquire a 6.55% stake in Dunamu Inc., operator of one of Korea’s biggest crypto exchanges, Upbit, with the deal slated to close in mid-June as a long-term strategic bet on crypto infrastructure and related services.
The transactions highlight growing competition among both foreign exchanges and domestic financial firms to secure positions in South Korea’s tightly regulated crypto market.
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