Hana Financial very active in crypto sector 

Hana Financial is buying more than two million shares in Dunamu, or roughly 6.55% of the company. Source: DART
A growing number of banks and traditional financial institutions have started to dip their toes into crypto after years of skepticism. Mirae Asset Consulting, an affiliate of South Korean multinational financial services company Mirae Asset Group, acquired a controlling stake in crypto exchange Korbit in February.
Earlier in the year, fellow exchange Coinone announced it was exploring the sale of shares held by its chairman, with local financial institutions and foreign exchanges rumored to be circling. South Korean tech company Naver Financial also agreed last year to acquire Dunamu through a share swap, bringing the Upbit operator under its umbrella.
The financial conglomerate has been very active in the crypto sector. Hana Financial signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding in April to launch a blockchain-based remittance system with POSCO International and Dunamu.
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Meanwhile, in March, it struck a deal with the UK's Standard Chartered Group to collaborate on global financial and digital asset markets, and also inked agreements with USDC issuer Circle and major US crypto exchange Crypto.com to promote stablecoin-based payments for foreign visitors in South Korea.
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