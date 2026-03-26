Circle leads Tazapay extension as total Series B reaches $36M

Cross-border payment infrastructure provider Tazapay said it closed an extension to its Series B funding round led by Circle Ventures, bringing the total raised to $36 million. The round included participation from Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Peak XV Partners and Ripple.

Tazapay said on Thursday that the funding will be used to • expand its digital settlement technology for cross-border payments, secure additional licenses, expand across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and the Americas, and build infrastructure for so-called “agentic payments.”

Tazapay said it serves over 1,000 enterprises and fintechs across 30 countries. It holds licences across Singapore, Canada, Australia, and the United States, with active applications underway in the European Union, United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

“The demand we’re seeing from enterprises and fintechs across Asia, LATAM, and the Middle East is unmistakable; businesses want to move money faster, cheaper, and with full regulatory confidence,” said Kanupriya Sharda, chief business officer at Tazapay.

Cointelegraph asked Tazapay whether it would disclose the size of the extension tranche and the company’s valuation, but had not received a response by publication.

Tazapay founding team. Left to right: Aayush Singhania (CPO), Kanupriya Sharda (CBO), and Rahul Shinghal (CEO). Source: Tazapay

Stablecoin payment infrastructure draws backers

The extension comes as crypto and fintech firms push deeper into stablecoin-based cross-border payments infrastructure.

On March 3, Ripple said it had expanded Ripple Payments into an end-to-end stablecoin and fiat platform for banks and fintechs. The company said the platform is live in more than 60 markets and has processed more than $100 billion in volume.

Related: Ripple joins Singapore sandbox to test RLUSD in trade finance

In May 2025, Boston-based cross-border payment company Conduit raised $36 million in a Series A funding round led by Dragonfly and Altos Ventures to scale its payment system and expand fiat and stablecoin currency offerings.

Conduit positions its payment system as an alternative to the SWIFT messaging network, which banks have relied on to process wire transfers since the 1970s.

Magazine: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in stablecoin fight