Token2049 postpones Dubai event to 2027 amid regional uncertainty

Update March 13, 10:56 am UTC: This article has been updated to add more information about the regional situation and additional details from the announcement.

The Dubai edition of Token2049, one of the crypto industry’s largest global gatherings, has been postponed until 2027 due to regional uncertainty affecting international travel and event logistics.

The organizers said on Friday that the conference, originally scheduled for April 29-30, in Dubai, will instead take place on April 21-22, 2027.

In the announcement, the organizers said preparations for the 2026 event had been progressing, but concluded that postponing the conference would help maintain the scale and quality expected from the gathering and ensure the industry could meet safely.

The move marks a reversal from earlier this week, when a Token2049 spokesperson told Fortune that preparations for the Dubai conference were continuing and that registrations were tracking toward a sold-out event.

Token2049 Dubai event announcement. Source: Token2049

Organizers said Dubai remains a key hub for the digital asset industry and thanked the city’s regulators and government partners for their support, adding that they look forward to returning with a “stronger TOKEN2049 Dubai” in April 2027.

The United Arab Emirates is home to more than 1,800 crypto companies employing over 8,600 people, including more than 600 Web3 firms located in Dubai’s DMCC free zone. According to Token2049, over 15,000 attendees have participated in the event.

Regional tensions disrupt travel across the Middle East

Travel across the UAE has remained disrupted by regional airspace restrictions following the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28.

Gulf News reported Friday that Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia were operating limited or adjusted schedules, with passengers urged to travel only if they had confirmed bookings.

Tensions further escalated after Iranian drone and missile attacks targeted the UAE and neighboring countries since the outbreak of the conflict, according to an Associated Press report.

Debris from intercepted missiles has caused fires and damage in Dubai, including infrastructure around Dubai International Airport.

Despite the attacks, the Central Bank of the UAE assured residents that financial institutions and insurers continue to operate with full efficiency and stability.

