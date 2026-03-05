The United Arab Emirates’ banking system remains fully operational despite escalating regional conflict between the US, Israel and Iran, the country’s central bank said, as authorities moved to reassure markets following missile and drone attacks on the country this week.

In a statement, Central Bank of the UAE Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama said banks, financial institutions and insurers “continue to operate with full efficiency and stability,” adding that the sector is showing “the highest levels of resilience and stability.”

The statement comes as the UAE’s role as a regional financial center and a growing hub for digital asset companies draws added attention to operational continuity during periods of geopolitical stress.

Central bank cites strong liquidity and capital buffers

Regional tensions escalated after Iranian drone and missile attacks targeted the UAE and neighboring countries last weekend, according to an Associated Press report published on Monday.

Debris from intercepted projectiles reportedly caused fires and damage near several sites in Dubai, including infrastructure around Jebel Ali Port and Dubai International Airport.

Despite these developments, the central bank said the country’s financial sector maintains strong balance sheet indicators.

According to the statement, the UAE banking system’s capital adequacy ratio stands at about 17%, while the liquidity coverage ratio exceeds 146.6%, both above international regulatory thresholds.

Balama said total assets in the UAE banking and financial sector exceed 5.42 trillion dirhams ($1.48 trillion). The regulator said it continues to coordinate with financial institutions and authorities to monitor developments and ensure operational readiness.

It added that UAE banks implement advanced risk management and business continuity frameworks aligned with international standards.

Crypto companies activate contingency plans

The UAE has emerged as one of the fastest-growing hubs for digital asset firms.

More than 1,800 crypto companies employ over 8,600 people and operate across the UAE, with Dubai’s DMCC free zone alone hosting more than 600 Web3 businesses.

Some digital asset companies operating in the region have also taken precautionary steps amid the geopolitical developments.

On Monday, crypto exchange Bybit began reviewing the safety of its employees in the UAE and activating cross-regional support systems to maintain operations, according to a report from Wu Blockchain.

In an internal letter seen by Cointelegraph, Bitget CEO Gracy Chen told staff that the exchange had activated emergency protocols while monitoring the security situation in the Middle East.

“We have activated emergency protocols and will accompany and support every colleague during this special period," Chen wrote.

