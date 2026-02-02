Alongside many of the world’s rich and powerful, some prominent leaders in the crypto industry are explaining their connections, however tenuous, with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of new files on Saturday, among which appeared the names of several prominent crypto figures.

The connections vary from passing mentions to possible investments and business ties with the disgraced former financier who was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019.

With public speculation mounting over the files’ contents and calls for prosecution, individuals named in the documents have begun addressing their links to Epstein, seeking to distance themselves from him. Others have not yet made public statements.

Inclusion in the files does not imply guilt or wrongdoing.

Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel, co-founder of payments platform PayPal and a major crypto investor, wrote an op-ed for the Financial Times in 2025, stating that the second term of US President Donald Trump would shed light on the Epstein files.

Invoking the Greek term “apokalypsis,” meaning “to bring into the light,” Thiel said that most Americans “mistrusted the official story that he died by suicide.” He argued that the Distributed Idea Suppression Complex (DICS), a conspiratorial term coined by Eric Weinstein, the managing director of Thiel Capital, “had lost total control of the narrative.”

Thiel had an extensive correspondence with Epstein, discussing world politics and Thiel’s lawsuit with Gawker and planning meetups. Epstein invested $40 million in Thiel’s Valar Ventures and even invited him to visit his notorious island in the Caribbean.



Epstein invites Thiel to the Caribbean. Source: DOJ

Despite this extended correspondence, Thiel representatives have told The New York Times that he never visited Epstein’s island.

Adam Back, Austin Hill and Joi Ito

In 2014, Epstein took part in the $18-million oversubscribed seed round of blockchain technology company Blockstream.

Throughout the deal, Epstein corresponded with co-founders Austin Hill and Adam Back. According to documents posted by the DOJ, Epstein’s personal investment of $50,000 in Blockstream was made through MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito’s fund.



Epstein invested in Blockstream. Source: DOJ

Back stated that the relationship began and ended with the investment. On X, he wrote, “A few months later, Ito’s fund divested its Blockstream shares due to a potential conflict of interest, and other concerns. Blockstream has no direct nor indirect financial connection with Jeffrey Epstein, or his estate.”

In 2015, Hill was seeking introductions with other influential individuals within Epstein’s orbit, such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and British private equity executive Blythe Masters.



Hill’s message re: Masters. Source: DOJ

Elon Musk

After a stint working with the Trump administration to cut government spending, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for the government to release the Epstein files. In a since-deleted X post, Musk wrote:



As recently as Sunday, Musk said that “there need to be prosecutions” of Epstein clients.

Musk had extensive correspondence with Epstein, which even mentioned having Musk’s SolarCity company electrify Epstein’s Caribbean island with solar power.

Other emails suggest social connections. At the end of 2012, Musk wrote, “Do you have any parties planned? I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.”

Epstein answered, “Understood , I will see you on st Barth, the ratio on my island might make Talilah [Musk’s ex-wife] uncomfortable.”

“Ratio is not a problem for Talulah,” answered Musk.

According to emails, the visit didn’t pan out. Musk wrote on Jan. 2, 2013, “Logistics won't work this time around.”

In September 2013, Epstein asked Musk if he had any plans for the opening of the UN in New York. Musk responded, stating that he was too busy running SpaceX and Tesla. “Flying to NY to see UN diplomats do nothing would be an unwise use of time.”

Epstein responded, “Do you think i am retarded, . ? just kidding , there is no one over 25 and all very cute.”

Musk stated on X Monday that he had never been to an Epstein party, nor been on his island or notorious “Lolita Express” airplane.



Bryan Johnson

Longevity enthusiast and billionaire Bryan Johnson was also mentioned in the Epstein files. Though correspondence is limited to setting up a call between Epstein and Johnson, the details of which were described in an X post:

Howard Lutnick

Howard Lutnick, US secretary of commerce under the Trump administration, also visited Epstein’s island with his wife and children in December 2012. According to an email with Allison Lutnick, the commerce secretary’s wife, the family met up with Epstein while on their own vacation on a yacht from Caneel Bay.

According to a 2011 schedule, the two also met for drinks in May 2011.

Lutnick has reportedly made an effort to distance any involvement he had with Epstein. According to CNBC, Lutnick said he cut off ties with Epstein decades ago and called him “gross.”

Brock Pierce

Cryptocurrency investors and Tether co-founder Brock Pierce wrote on several occasions to Epstein regarding cryptocurrency.

In 2011, the two arranged a meeting in New York, and other emails regarding scheduling calls and Google Meets were referenced in the DOJ database.

In 2015, Pierce sent Epstein an email describing investment opportunities in US-based crypto exchange Coinbase and discussing Epstein’s investment in Blockstream. Further emails between Pierce and Epstein’s accountant, Richard Khan, suggest that the former was brokering a deal for an investment in Coinbase.

Pierce’s email with Khan. Source: DOJ

In a heavily redacted screenshot of a WhatsApp group from May 2018, a photo of Pierce is featured. One chat participant, supposedly Epstein, acknowledged that Pierce taught him “all about crypto.”

Screenshot from the WhatsApp chat. Source: DOJ

Pierce did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

Michael Saylor

Strategy chair Michael Saylor appears in the Epstein files through third-party correspondence. The documents do not show any direct communications between Saylor and Epstein but instead reference him in emails exchanged between Epstein and New York-based publicist Peggy Siegal.

She described Saylor as “a nice guy who just wants to upgrade his social life” in March 2010. She also noted Saylor’s boat, a “160 foot Fed ship.”

A couple of months later, Siegal recounted a dinner party at which Saylor was present. She said he was “sort of like a zombie on a drug. We had smart directors sitting next to him and his idiot gorgeous date and could not get any conversation out of him except ‘I have a yacht I am taking to Cannes.’”

An earlier email from James Coleman of Hanley Advisors, who was also clued into the conversation, suggested that Saylor “is a typical computer guy who is trying to break out into social acceptance?? Think he has been taking wrong route from what I can tell and thrown slot of money and attracting mostly the wrong crowd.”

“I think David Reuben might be a better boat owner (242)...he seems like a more stable new friend.”

Saylor did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

Millions of files released, but prosecution unlikely

The DOJ released millions of records to the public in what it claims is a fulfillment of its public duties regarding the case. In addition to the figures listed above are far more incriminating documents that implicate even a member of the British royal family.

Survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes have decried the manner in which the Trump administration has released the documents. The names of possible wrongdoers are heavily redacted, while the identities of victims are not protected.

Victims’ attorney Brad Edwards said, “We are getting constant calls from victims because their names - despite them never coming forward, being completely unknown to the public - have all just been released for public consumption.”

Another victims’ attorney, Jennifer Freeman, said the “handling of the Epstein files has been a mess from the start, filled with [...] ham-fisted redactions, while exposing the identities of survivors.”

The DOJ signaled that it is not prepared to pursue prosecutions based on the newly released material.

