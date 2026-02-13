Passing the CLARITY crypto structure bill could improve market sentiment amid the ongoing downturn, according to United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



The stalling of the CLARITY bill over concerns voiced by crypto industry executives has negatively impacted the industry, Bessent told CNBC on Friday. He said:

“In a time when we are having one of these historically volatile sell-offs, I think some clarity on the CLARITY bill would give great comfort to the market, and we could move forward from there.

I think if the Democrats were to take the House, which is far from my best case, then the prospects of getting a deal done will just fall apart,” Bessent continued.

Bessent discusses the importance of passing the CLARITY crypto market structure bill ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections. Source: CNBC

He said that getting the bill passed “as soon as possible” and sent to US President Donald Trump for signature by spring, which occurs between late March and late June in the US, is important, given the potential shift in the balance of power in the 2026 midterm elections.

The 2026 midterm elections could throw a wrench in Trump’s crypto agenda

The balance of power typically shifts in US midterm election years, Joe Doll, the former general counsel at non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden, told Cointelegraph.

“President Trump has a two-year unimpeded mandate that can be weakened greatly in the 2026 mid-term elections and reversed in the 2028 elections,” economist Ray Dalio said in January.



This potential political shift could reverse the Trump administration’s pro-crypto policies, if they are not codified into law, Dalio warned.

The Republican Party holds a slim four-seat majority in the US House of Representatives, with 218 seats compared to 214 seats held by the Democratic Party, according to data from the US House.

Polymarket 2026 US midterm election odds. Source: Polymarket

47% of traders on the prediction market Polymarket project that power will be split in the 2026 midterms, with each political party taking control of one chamber of Congress.

The Polymarket odds of a full sweep by the Democratic Party, meaning they claim a majority in both chambers, is 37% at the time of this writing.

