Key takeaways:

DASH surged on privacy-coin rotation following the Zcash fallout.

Multiyear resistance raises odds of a 80% price correction.

Dash (DASH) emerged as one of the best crypto market performers this week, with its price rallying 125% to reach $79.60 on Wednesday.

DASH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Why is DASH rallying so much now?

DASH primarily benefited from the capital rotation from rival Zcash (ZEC), last year’s top privacy-sector gainer, after the Electric Coin Company’s development team resigned amid governance disputes.

ZEC/USDT vs. XMR/USDT and DASH/USDT weekly performance chart. Source: TradingView

Monero (XMR) became the primary beneficiary this week, while Dash, historically a higher-beta privacy play, emerged as a catch-up trade for traders who missed Monero’s initial breakout.

Top privacy coins and their hourly, daily, and weekly price performances. Source: CoinGecko

DASH also rose as the EU’s DAC8 directive came into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The government will require crypto service providers to collect and report user tax data, reviving the narrative that privacy is a feature, not a flaw.

DASH’s rally further followed the network’s partnership with Alchemy Pay, a move that expands fiat on- and off-ramp access across 173 countries through more than 300 payment channels.

Source: X

Can the DASH price rally sustain?

As of Wednesday, Dash was approaching a critical technical inflection point.

On a longer-timeframe chart, it tested a multiyear descending trendline that capped every major rally since the 2018 peak. Historically, prior rejections at this resistance zone preceded brutal drawdowns of 95% or more during the ensuing bear cycles.

DASH/USD two-week chart. Source: TradingView

A clean breakout and sustained hold above the descending trendline could open the door to a broader trend reversal, beginning with a rally toward the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement line at around $125 by February.

Failure, however, would raise the risk that Dash’s explosive rally is overheating, setting the stage for a sharp pullback toward the token’s descending trendline support since mid 2019.

Simply put, DASH could decline toward $17, down approximately 80% from current price levels, in the coming months, if history is any indication.