Only 4% of Danish citizens own cryptocurrencies, a figure that has remained unchanged since 2023 despite the global growth of the sector across Europe and other jurisdictions, according to a new staff paper from the country’s central bank published Wednesday.

The Danmarks Nationalbank staff paper, based on a survey conducted by Epinion, revealed that among those who do hold crypto, most maintain relatively small positions. The majority reported holdings below 10,000 Danish kroner (around $1,570), with total national holdings estimated between $317 million and $847 million.

The survey is based on responses from 3,013 citizens aged 15 and above. The data was gathered between October and November 2025 through Denmark’s Digital Post system, with options to respond online or by phone. The sample was weighted to reflect national demographics.

The findings show that Denmark sits at the lower end of crypto adoption compared to other European countries, where ownership rates are higher. Countries such as Norway, Finland and the United Kingdom report over 10% of their populations hold crypto assets.

Denmark has lower rate of crypto adoption compared to other countries. Source: Danmarks Nationalbank

Danmarks Nationalbank said Danish banks have historically taken a cautious approach to crypto assets, with most previously not allowing customers to buy them through bank platforms and often discouraging such investments as high risk. The paper also pointed to earlier asymmetric tax treatment as another factor weighing on adoption.

Related: EU adviser says ‘MiCA 2’ is likely as crypto market matures: PBW 2026

Crypto ownership in Denmark skews young and wealthy

Crypto ownership in Denmark is concentrated among younger and higher-income individuals, with participation dropping sharply among those over 60, the survey found.

The survey also revealed that crypto is primarily viewed as an investment rather than a means of payment. Actual usage for transactions remains rare, and only a small share of holders report using digital assets to pay for goods or services.

Source: Danmarks Nationalbank

The survey shows that 70%-75% of users store their assets with crypto asset service providers, while only about 20%-30% use self-hosted wallets for self-custody.

Indirect exposure through crypto-linked stocks and exchange-traded products has increased since 2023 but remains limited at around $211 million, or roughly 0.4% of total equity holdings.

Related: No, Denmark did not propose banning self-custody wallets

Danske Bank opens door to crypto investments

Earlier this year, Danske Bank, Denmark’s largest bank, began allowing customers to invest in crypto through exchange-traded products tied to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

At the time, the bank said more clients are seeking crypto exposure as part of their portfolios, adding that stronger regulatory frameworks, particularly the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, have made it feasible to offer such investments.

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